Prosecutors: Teen charged in Peoria homicide had one of the weapons used in shooting

Merian L. Smith, 15, died on Nov. 9, 2022, after being shot two days earlier. His family remembered him as a leader who was intelligent and kind.

PEORIA − A Peoria teenager faces up to life in prison after being charged with murder in connection with the city's latest homicide.

The case against Erick D. Jackson, 18, started largely based upon the fact that one of the weapons used in the double shooting was found at his house. His public defender, Steve Glancy, told Peoria County Judge Albert Purham, Jr., there was no evidence the found weapon was involved in the death of 15-year-old Merian "Jack" Smith or that it injured another teen on Nov. 7.

The judge noted the circumstantial nature of the case and set bond at $1.5 million, less than the $2 million requested by Peoria County prosecutors.

Local news:Pekin man charged with murder after beating on Halloween leads to man's death

Jackson faces one count of first-degree murder and another count of aggravated battery. The latter count is for allegedly shooting the other teen who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Because there are two victims, a judge could make sentences consecutive if Jackson is convicted.

Smith died two days after the shooting, which was in the 500 block of West Gift Avenue. Police responded to the area after three alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that 21 rounds had been fired, said Assistant State's Attorney Jason Ramos.

Police used security camera footage in the area to learn about a group of three men who were in the area at the time of the shooting. They obtained a search warrant for that house and lifted a fingerprint off the home's siding where they saw one of the men standing. That print matched Jackson, whose picture also matched the image in the video, Ramos said in open court.

'Life of the party':'Life of the party': Peoria High student was typical teen who loved dogs, sports and family

Officers then searched Jackson's house where they found a handgun that, based upon the shell casings found at the scene, was one of two used in the shooting. Jackson was taken to the police station where he initially told officers he wasn't in the area, Ramos said.

Later, he admitted he was there but not one of the shooters. He couldn't explain why he had one of the weapons used in the shooting, a factor which led to his arrest, Ramos said. His arrest on Nov. 14, was about a week after the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria teen charged in deadly shooting had one of the weapons used