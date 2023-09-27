Prosecutors tout DNA evidence they say links Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann to slain woman

NEW YORK — Prosecutors said they have solidified DNA evidence linking the murder of at least one Long Island woman to Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann, who broke his courtroom silence Wednesday to assure a judge that, even behind bars, he has been reviewing the mountain of evidence against him.

Heuermann’s comments came as Suffolk County prosecutors touted the evidence they said puts them a step closer to finally resolving a frustrating case that has haunted investigators for years.

Prosecutors said that a swab Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, submitted last month matched DNA from a pizza crust found outside his Manhattan office in July.

That DNA sample matched a hair found on the body of Gilgo Beach victim Megan Waterman, who was killed in 2010, officials said.

“We were very confident that this was going to be the case,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said of the DNA development. “When you look at a case, there are things that we as a prosecution team expect. And the way that is unfolding, you know, it’s consistent with our expectations.”

Heuermann joined the courtroom conversation when Judge Timothy Mazzei asked him if he had been reading material from the case.

“Yes,” he said.

“For how long a day are they allowing you to do that?’ the judge asked.

“’Up to four hours,” Heuermann replied. “And I have been averaging up to two to three hours."

Heuermann is accused of murdering three prostitutes whose remains were found in 2010.

Authorities also identified Heuermann as the prime suspect in a similar fourth murder. He was linked to the slayings by cellphone data, a vehicle once owned by the suspect and DNA evidence lifted from the pizza crust, officials said.

Heuermann’s lawyers had fought against providing a DNA sample. But a Long Island judge ordered a cheek swab saying there was probable cause connecting Heuermann to the murders

He faces three counts of first-degree murder and three more of second-degree murder in the slayings of sex workers Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello in a case that frustrated investigators for more than a dozen years.

Heuermann’s attorney, Michael Brown, said the DNA evidence is not conclusive. He argued that the DNA technology connecting Heuermann to the hair is not as precise as standard nuclear DNA.

“It’s still a significant amount of people that could be the source of this hair,” Brown said.