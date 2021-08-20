Prosecutors vet US Senate candidate's fishing license case

MARK THIESSEN
·3 min read

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Law enforcement officials have completed their investigation into whether a U.S. Senate candidate and former State of Alaska official illegally obtained a fishing license for a sportfishing event two years ago and turned it over to a special prosecutorial branch of the Department of Law, an official said Thursday.

Kelly Tshibaka, a former commissioner in the state Department of Administration and a Republican candidate for Senate, received the license during an event on the Kenai River in 2019.

Records show she received the permit in August 2019, eight months after she moved to Alaska to take the commissioner’s job, the Anchorage Daily News has reported. To obtain a resident fishing license, state law says the person must have lived in the state for 12 consecutive months before applying for a license.

Tshibaka signed the license application, acknowledging she had read the rules for residency. She also indicated on the license that she was a resident for 15 years, 8 months.

A person could be fined up to $300 for knowingly violating the law on fishing licenses, a misdemeanor.

“After a thorough investigation by the Alaska Wildlife Troopers into the media reports regarding Mrs. Tshibaka the investigation has been completed and will now be reviewed by the Alaska Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions,” Department of Public Safety spokesperson Austin McDaniel said in an email to The Associated Press.

When asked if it were unusual to involve the special office, he said in a follow-up email that law enforcement regularly works with prosecutors when building cases.

“Due to the circumstances involved with this investigation, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers requested an independent review of the case by the legal experts at the Alaska Department of Law,” McDaniel said.

Tim Murtaugh, a senior adviser to Tshibaka’s campaign, said she attended the 2019 Kenai River Classic in her capacity as commissioner.

He said her confirmation hearings were public and it was well-known she had just returned to the state.

“The event organizers asked if she had a current fishing license, and when she said she didn’t, they issued her one,” Murtaugh said in an email to the AP.

“The form was filled in for a license that expired after one day, going from August 22nd to the 23rd, which is only available to non-residents. This shows clear intent to purchase a non-resident license, not a resident license,” he said.

Tshibaka announced her resignation from the state on March 29, the same day she said she would challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Murkowski, who was critical of former President Donald Trump, was censured by the Alaska Republican Party, which later endorsed Tshibaka in the race. Trump also has endorsed Tshibaka.

Murkowski has not announced whether she will seek reelection next year. However, last month Kevin Sweeney, a consultant to Murkowski’s campaign, said she had raised about $1.15 million in the second quarter of this year and had $2.3 million on hand.

That, Sweeney said, “strongly positions” Murkowski for a reelection bid.

Murkowski on Monday declined to discuss reelection plans.

__

Associated Press journalist Becky Bohrer in Juneau contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong grants quarantine exemption to Nicole Kidman

    Hong Kong’s government said Thursday that it has granted a quarantine exemption to an individual to perform “designated professional work” following reports that Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman did not have to spend time in quarantine when she arrived in the city to film a TV series. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” the government said in a statement, without identifying Kidman by name. Kidman, who reportedly flew into Hong Kong from virus-hit Sydney, Australia, was spotted out and about in the city this week.

  • Quinn has new pieces to lead makeover of Cowboys' defense

    Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn isn't the only significant new piece for a Dallas defense that was among the worst in franchise history last year. First-round draft pick Micah Parsons' speed is stoking the imagination of the former Atlanta coach, who will also have one of his safeties with the Falcons joining Parsons as free agent pickup Keanu Neal transitions to linebacker.

  • Afghans Escape Taliban to Quaint Italian Town—Only to Face Far-Right Wrath

    AlamyROME—There is new life in the sleepy hilltop village of Roccaraso, a hamlet known for its sweeping views and nearby ski hills east of Rome. This town of just 1,600 permanent residents dates back to 975 A.D., but it was wiped off the map by German troops who hoped to use its vantage point to stage an attack on Rome during World War II. Now it has a new incarnation with hundreds of Italy’s Afghan helpers evacuated from Kabul settling into the military base that rose from the ruins of the seco

  • Italian alleged mobster linked to Van Goghs is held in Dubai

    One of Italy's most wanted men, an alleged major cocaine trafficker who investigators say bought two stolen Van Gogh paintings on the black market with drug money, has been arrested in Dubai, Naples-based police said Thursday. Raffaele Imperiale, an alleged kingpin in the Naples-based Camorra organized crime syndicate, was arrested on Aug. 4, Italy's state police and financial crimes police corps said in a joint statement. Imperiale, 46, was being held in the United Arab Emirates while Italy’s justice ministry completes extradition procedures.

  • Former SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Appears To Muse About Insurrection

    "Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county [sic]?" Robert O'Neill tweeted Thursday.

  • Police jailed a man for murder; algorithm was key evidence

    Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. Williams was arrested last August, accused of murdering a young man from the neighborhood who asked him for a ride during a night of unrest over police brutality. The key evidence came from video of a car driving through an intersection, and a loud bang picked up by acoustic sensors.

  • A Houston man spent hours calling 911 before responders found his family members dead

    Following a 911 call, first responders arrived at a home. No one answered the door, so they left. Inside, an entire family was being poisoned by carbon monoxide.

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks slammed by fellow lawmakers for statement about D.C. bomb threat suspect

    “Tell us you stand with the terrorist without telling us you stand with the terrorist,” a Democratic colleague responded.

  • Harris approval sinks further, but most say she’ll replace Biden

    Vice President Kamala Harris is not viewed as qualified to be president by a majority of people, but they still expect her to replace President Joe Biden before his term ends.

  • John Bolton said Trump 'fully supported' withdrawing from Afghanistan and would have done so if reelected, despite criticizing Biden for the decision

    Trump criticized Biden for pulling US troops from Afghanistan. Trump's former national security advisor said Trump and Biden agreed on the decision.

  • Kamala Harris has touted her role on Afghanistan policy. Now, she owns it too

    The vice president says she was the last person in the room to advise President Biden when he decided earlier this year to pull out from Afghanistan.

  • Manhattan DA Sneers at Pardon and Charges Trump Pal

    Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan/GettyKen Kurson, a Trump family pal and former editor of the New York Observer, may have thought he was in the clear in January when Trump wiped away charges related to Kurson’s divorce meltdown.But Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has other ideas. On Wednesday, Vance’s office filed felony charges for eavesdropping and computer trespass against Kurson, 52, a close friend of Jared Kushner and one-time Trump speech writer who advised Rudy Giuliani on his failed 20

  • Arizona ‘bracing for impact’ of Trump-driven election report

    Two prominent Arizona officials, one Democrat and one Republican, released lengthy prebuttals on the eve of the Cyber Ninjas’ report to the GOP-controlled state Senate.

  • SC GOP leader dies after battling COVID for more than a month

    Pressley Stutts was a fervent supporter of President Trump and steadfast in his belief against mandates for masks and vaccines.

  • Feds seized $2.7 million in cash from Florida travelers. There’s just one reason why

    Before boarding his flight in May from Fort Lauderdale to Panama, Lisandro Cadenas claimed he was only traveling with $3,000.

  • Trump calls the Taliban 'good fighters' who are 'really smart' and erroneously says the group has been around for 1,000 years

    Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity the Taliban are "good fighters, I will tell you, good fighters."

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert failed to disclose that her husband raked in nearly $1 million from an energy company over 2 years

    The energy industry is a major player in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District and Boebert has taken aggressively pro-oil and -gas positions.

  • Taliban Seizes Billions in US-Supplied Weaponry

    The Taliban has seized billions of dollars’ worth of U.S.-supplied military equipment in Afghanistan following their rapid defeat of government forces in that country. Images of Taliban fighters posing with U.S.-made supplies are circulating widely in the media, The Hill’s Rebecca Kheel reports, and include weapons ranging from M-16 rifles to armored Humvees. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft have also reportedly been captured. Videos show Taliban fighters inspec

  • Larry David Couldn’t Curb His Anger at Alan Dershowitz in Martha’s Vineyard Grocery

    Larry David recently ran into former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz at the grocery store, and he didn’t hold back from criticizing the Harvard Law professor. In a heated exchange that was witnessed by a Page Six source, Dershowitz and David bumped into each other at Chilmark General Store in Martha’s Vineyard. Dershowitz confirmed the exchange he had with David to Page Six and said it started when he saw David and tried to say hi, but the comedian walked away from him. Dershowitz then said, “We

  • Video shows the moment Taliban fighters threatened a CNN crew with AK-47s

    Taliban fighters followed CNN's Clarissa Ward and her crew, taking their gun safety off and raising them as if to strike a producer.