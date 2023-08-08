Prosecutors want $118,000 seized in traffic stop without an arrest

Aug. 7—The state attorney general's office wants a Lackawanna County judge to give it ownership of nearly $118,000 taken from a traffic stop nearly three years ago that resulted in no criminal charges.

The state prosecutor's office recently filed a public notice in The Times-Tribune seeking claimants to the cash. If no one steps forward, the government will take possession, adding to the millions in cash seized over the years using Pennsylvania's civil asset forfeiture laws.

Law enforcement can legally take property it seizes by claiming it is connected to illegal activity without having to charge anyone with a crime.

Critics of the practice have said police and prosecutors have a financial incentive to forfeit as much as they can using law that provides few protections for those whose property was seized.

The $117,980 at stake in the case did not result in a criminal charge. However, the person from whom it was seized claimed no knowledge of its ownership.

A state trooper pulled over a rented Nissan Pathfinder with California plates Jan. 13, 2021, on Interstate 380 south in Roaring Brook Twp., according to court paperwork prepared by Trooper William Skotleski and Deputy Attorney General Joseph May.

The driver of the car, Osamah Fouad-Ali Issa, of Staten Island, New York, told the trooper he had been visiting an aunt in Syracuse, New York, but gave "inconsistent dates of his travel."

Issa was not the authorized driver on the vehicle's rental agreement, according to the petition. The state police impounded the Nissan.

That was when troopers found $117,980 in cash wrapped in black plastic bags and stowed in the cargo area.

A device designed to check for trace amounts of illegal drugs revealed the cash had been in "close proximity" with cocaine, state police said. However, court paperwork indicates troopers found no cocaine and a search of Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts records indicates no criminal charges have been filed.

Story continues

Issa denied the cash was his and claimed he did not know to whom it belonged.

Should no one come forward within the next few weeks, ownership will pass to the government.

An attorney general's office spokesperson said Issa has been difficult to track down. A working phone number could not be located for Issa.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.