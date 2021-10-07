Prosecutors want $1M bond reinstated for man accused of shooting Dayton police officer

Oct. 6—The $1 million bond for a man accused of shooting a Dayton police officer in the head was lowered to $250,000 this week and prosecutors are asking a judge to reinstate the original bond.

A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for Antwyane Deon Lowe, 39, of Dayton. He is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with assault on a peace officer, felonious assault on a peace officer, carrying concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability and possession of cocaine.

Lowe is accused of shooting Dayton police officer Thadeu Holloway in the head Sept. 21 while trying to flee arrest. Body camera footage shows Holloway tell Lowe to stop so he can question him about counterfeit money. Lowe is then seen punching the officer and trying to flee, authorities said.

Holloway uses his Taser on Lowe, the body camera footage shows, and Lowe falls to the ground. As he is on the ground, police say Lowe removed a firearm from his pocket and shot Holloway, striking him on the left side of his head. They said Holloway, on the ground and bleeding, returned fire and struck Lowe multiple times.

Both men survived their injuries.

Holloway also was credited by Dayton Interim Police Chief Matt Carper for the calmness and professionalism he displayed following the shooting. He requested medical assistance for both he and Lowe and directed neighbors in the area to safety.

During the hearing in common pleas court, Lowe's bond was set at $250,000 — significantly lower than the $1 million bond Dayton Municipal Court set when he was first charged. Prosecutors filed a motion in the felony case asking the court to restore the original bond.

"As a result of his violent criminal conduct, defendant now faces numerous felony charges, which could potentially result in his spending decades in prison," prosecutors said in a motion requesting a higher bond. "Defendant has demonstrated through his actions that he poses a great risk of violence to the community and the police. Moreover, if released from jail, defendant now has an even greater incentive to flee. A bond of $250,000 is not appropriate for this case. The state respectfully requests that the court reinstate the bond of $1 million previously put in place by the municipal court."

A message from the Dayton Daily News seeking comment from defense attorney Carl Goraleski wasn't responded to. Lowe is due back in court Friday for a status conference and Oct. 18 for a scheduling conference.