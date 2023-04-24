Prosecutors want 3 years for Keene anarchist Aria DiMezzo

Apr. 24—CONCORD — Federal prosecutors are expected to ask a judge for a prison sentence of more than three years for Aria DiMezzo, the Free Keene activist and one-time Republican candidate for sheriff who has pleaded guilty to her role in Ian Freeman's Bitcoin money-laundering operation.

If the judge agrees, DiMezzo would be sentenced to 37 months in federal prison.

When she appears in U.S. District Court today , DiMezzo will be the fourth defendant sentenced in connection with a Keene-based money laundering operation that allowed scammers and other criminals to exchange dollars for untraceable Bitcoins.

Freeman, who was found guilty by a jury in December, has yet to be sentenced on charges that include tax evasion, money laundering and operation of an unlicensed money transmission business.

DiMezzo and three others pleaded guilty before the Freeman trial. Three — Andrew Spinella, Rene Spinella and Nobody, also known as Richard Paul — pleaded guilty, avoided any prison sentences and are on federal probation.

Pointing to the light sentences those three received, DiMezzo's defense lawyer said 37 months is too stiff for a person with no criminal record who pleaded guilty to single crime of running an unlicensed money transmitting business.

"In essence, the government seeks to sentence Aria for crimes committed by Freeman or others," Richard Guerriero of Concord, wrote in court filings ahead of the sentencing hearing.

In their filings, prosecutors say DiMezzo's involvement with Freeman ran far deeper than the others'. In fact, when Freeman exhausted his ability to open bank accounts, DiMezzo opened accounts in the name of her Reformed Satanic Church backed with capital from Freeman.

Freeman then forwarded scammers seeking to buy Bitcoin to DiMezzo. During eight months, more than $1.5 million passed through her operation.

Prosecutors say DiMezzo kept photos of victims on her phone. Mostly elderly, they ended up in financial disaster. One was living in his car and contemplating suicide.

"DiMezzo ascribed to Freeman's 'golden rule' — don't ask questions and look the other way in the face of obviously suspicious transactions," a prosecution filing reads.

Prosecutors also note that DiMezzo has downplayed the crimes on television and radio appearances. She disparaged one victim, an elderly woman who lost her life savings in a romance scam, as moronic, stupid and an idiot.

Lawyer: Mitigating circumstances

Guerriero said prosecutors have no evidence that DiMezzo was aware of underlying frauds. He said DiMezzo did not "interrogate" Bitcoin customers because that would have been contrary to her political beliefs.

"As a person who believes we are better off with little or no government in our lives, Bitcoin greatly appealed to Aria," her lawyer wrote.

Court filings also raise adverse experiences in DiMezzo's childhood. She was born James Baker in Tupelo, Mississippi, to parents who were drug addicts. Her mother is believed to have been murdered and her body never been found.

DiMezzo lived with her grandmother after her parents separated, though she moved in with her mother at some point before her disappearance. She witnessed her mother being beaten by boyfriends, and one held her over a well and threatened to drop her in, according to the filings.

She returned to her grandmother, but the woman refused to house DiMezzo after she started to transition to a transwoman. She had a failed marriage. Feeling she would never be accepted in Mississippi as a transwoman, she followed a mentor to New Hampshire, the filings read.

A psychologist has found that DiMezzo had a significant history of developmental trauma and meets the diagnostic criteria for major depressive disorder and PTSD.

Several have written letters in support, including New Hampshire state Rep. Matthew Santonastaso of Jaffery and former Rep. Mark Warden of Manchester.

Other supporters include members of the trans community in the Keene area, her coworkers at the Domino's Pizza in Keene, and Keene resident Nicole Boufford, who said she wants DiMezzo, as a high priestess of the Reformed Satanist Church, to officiate at her wedding in June.

In 2020, DiMezzo captured the Republican nomination for sheriff in Cheshire County. At the time, DiMezzo described herself as an "anarchist she-male" and founder of the Reformed Satanic Church. News of her campaign went viral, and she lost to Democratic incumbent Eli Rivera.

