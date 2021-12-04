Prosecutors want to charge 15-year-old arrested for South Bend shooting as an adult

SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office wants to move the case of a teenager arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving shooting to adult court.

Prosecutors, in a news release on Saturday, said they have filed a petition of delinquency against the15-year-old for the Nov. 25 shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The office also filed a motion to move the case of the teen, who is in custody at the St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center, to adult court.

An initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue, near LaSalle Intermediate Academy, on South Bend’s west side.

Police found Sai’Von Jackson, 21, and JaiVon Berry, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Berry was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers with the South Bend Police Department's new Violent Crimes Unit investigated the incident and arrested the juvenile suspect on Monday.

Tribune reporter Marek Mazurek contributed to this story.

Email South Bend Tribune education reporter Carley Lanich at clanich@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @carleylanich.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Prosecutors ask to waive teen in South Bend shooting to adult court