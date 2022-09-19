Prosecutors want ex-Kansas cop to stay in jail before trial

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective. Golubski, who has long been accused of preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said. (Edwardsville Police Department via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MARGARET STAFFORD
·4 min read

Federal prosecutors seeking to keep a former Kansas police detective in jail for allegedly preying on Black women and girls have revealed more details of the accusations against him, including complaints from seven more women.

Roger Golubksi, 69, faces a federal court hearing Monday during which prosecutors will argue he should remain in jail until his trial.

He was arrested and charged on Thursday on six counts of civil rights violations alleging that as an officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, police department, he sexually abused a Black woman and a teenager more than two decades ago. Five of the counts allege that Golubski kidnapped or tried to kidnap the victims.

Prosecutors filed a motion Friday that included graphic details of his encounters with the two victims and that added complaints from seven other females who say Golubski harassed and abused them. Golubski has not been charged in those seven cases, but prosecutors argued they provided more evidence that he is dangerous and has shown “nothing but utter contempt for the law.”

Golubski, who retired in 2010, has pleaded not guilty. He faces a possible life sentence on each of the six counts.

His attorney, Tom Lemon, did not respond to a message Monday seeking reaction to the new motion. Lemon argued last week that Golubski should be released before trial because he needs medical attention for several health issues, including failing kidneys, diabetes and recovering from quintuple bypass surgery.

Prosecutors responded in their motion that all of Golubski’s medical conditions could be treated in a detention facility.

“He has spent decades lording his power over his victims and the community by demonstrating how unbound by legal limits he feels,” prosecutors wrote. “The only way to assure community safety is detention.”

The motion alleges Golubski displayed his gun or hit some of his victims with it while demanding sex. He told the victims he would have them or their relatives imprisoned or killed if they ever told anyone what he did, prosecutors said.

The charges accuse Golubski of sexually assaulting a girl more than 10 times over about three years. He repeatedly told the girl, who was 13 when the abuse allegedly began, that he would kill her or her grandmother. He told her he would throw her in a river and sang a version of childhood song with the phrase, "where they won’t find her until she stank,” according to the motion.

The other victim in the charged case, Ophelia Williams, was raped and sexually assaulted several times over two or three years, according to the motion. He initially abused Williams shortly after her two sons were arrested, prosecutors said.

The Associated Press generally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Williams has told her story publicly.

The seven other victims were abused or threatened by Golubski between 1980s and 2004, prosecutors said.

One woman said she called the Kansas City, Kansas, police internal affairs department to report her encounter with Golubski but was told “there was nothing they could do because it was (her) word against the defendant’s,” prosecutors wrote.

The Kansas City, Kansas, police department said Monday that Chief Karl Oakman would not have any comment on the motion. Mayor Tyrone Garner was out of the office Monday. He said in a statement released Thursday that he remained committed to pushing for improvements in police-community relations to restore trust.

Another victim said Golubski sexually assaulted and raped her periodically between the mid-1990s and 2004 while threatening to take away her children, prosecutors said. In 2016, the woman was in the hospital when Golubski showed up and said, “Long time no see,” according to the indictment, prompting her to change hospitals, according to the motion.

Civil rights groups for years sought an investigation into Golubski. The allegations gained attention after Lamont McIntyre, who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn’t commit, sued Golubski and other Kansas City, Kansas, officers. McIntyre and his mother, Rose McIntyre, alleged that Golubski framed Lamont in 1994 because she refused the detective’s sexual demands.

The local government agreed in June to settle the lawsuit for $12.5 million.

Recommended Stories

  • Maryland judge weighs vacating murder conviction of "Serial" podcast subject Syed

    Adnan Syed, 42, has always said he was innocent and did not kill his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, who was 18 when she was strangled and buried in a Baltimore park in 1999. The state's attorney for Baltimore filed a motion to vacate the conviction on Wednesday following a year-long investigation conducted alongside a public defender representing Syed.

  • Tyrone Noling's case would benefit from a justice system that recognizes it makes mistakes

    Ohio task force recognizes possibility of errors. Suggested changes could benefit people like Tyrone Noling, who is challenging his murder conviction.

  • Russians tore their fingernails off and kept asking for money: police reveal details of Sri Lankan captives' ordeal

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:46 The National Police of Kharkiv Oblast have reported the details of seven Sri Lankan citizens who had been in captivity and managed to free themselves after liberation of the oblast.

  • Kyiv accuses Russia of strike on southern nuclear plant

    Kyiv accused Russia on Monday of attacking Ukraine's second-largest nuclear plant in the south of the war-scarred country, the latest burst of fighting around atomic facilities that has raised fears of a radiation emergency. The Kremlin meanwhile dismissed outright claims that their forces had been responsible for mass killings in recently captured areas of east Ukraine and said Ukraine's claims it had discovered mass graves were made up. Ukraine's nuclear energy agency, Energoatom, said the Russian army "carried out a missile attack" on the industrial site of the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, with a "powerful explosion" just 300 metres (985 feet) from its reactors. The strike damaged more than 100 windows of the power station's building, but the reactors were operating normally, according to the agency, which published photos of glass shattered around blown-out frames. It also released images of what it said was a two-metre-deep crater from where the missile landed. "Fortunately, no one among the power plant's staff was hurt," Energoatom said. Attacks around nuclear facilities in Ukraine have spurred calls from Ukraine and its Western allies to de-militarise areas around the facilities. Europe's largest atomic facility -- the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian-held territory in Ukraine -- has become a hot spot for concerns after tit-for-tat claims of attacks there. - 'We have to stop' Russia - Early in Russia's invasion in of Ukraine -- launched in late February -- there was fighting around Chernobyl in the the north, where an explosion in 1986 left swathes of the surrounding territory contaminated. President Volodymyr blamed Russia for the attack in the southern Mykolaiv region on Monday, which he said resulted in a short power outage at the facility. "Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop it before it's too late," Zelensky said on Telegram. The Zaporizhzhia plant was seized by Russian troops in March and shelling around the facility has spurred interventions from Western leaders. A monitoring team of the UN's atomic agency deployed there in early September. French President Emmanuel Macron this month urged Vladimir Putin to withdraw Russian heavy weapons from the region, while the Russian president cautioned against potential "catastrophic" consequences of fighting there. The Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, where the Pivdennoukrainsk plant is located, is the near frontline of a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south against Russian forces. Kyiv's forces have slowly but steadily been clawing back territory in the southern Kherson region, next to Mykolaiv, with the aim of capturing the strategically important hub, also called Kherson. Ukraine's progress has been faster in the north, where a lightning grab this month has seen Kyiv's forces reconquer nearly the entire Kharkiv region. Those gains have delt a serious blow to Moscow's ambitions of capturing and holding Donbas, a industrial region of eastern Ukraine that has been partially controlled by Kremlin-backed rebels since 2014. "It may seem to some of you that after a series of victories we have a certain lull," Zelensky said in an address to the nation on Sunday evening. "But this is not a lull. This is preparation ... the whole Ukraine must be free," he said. - Mass grave 'lies' - The recapture of cities like Kupiansk and Izyum, which were key hub on Russian resupply routes mean Moscow will have greater difficulty supplying frontline positions elsewhere in east Ukraine. They have also brought fresh claims of atrocities committed by Russian troops during their months-long hold of Kharkiv-region towns and settlements, particularly after the discovery of mass burial sites. The Kremlin on Monday denied Russian forces were responsible for mass killings, dismissing the claims as fabricated. "These are lies," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday. Moscow "will stand up for the truth in this story." Civilians in towns and cities recaptured by Ukraine, however, have recounted Russia's brutal occupation. In Kupiansk, a town in Kharkiv, Mykhailo Chindey, said he had been tortured by Russian troops who suspected him of supplying coordinates to Ukrainian forces. "One person was holding my hand and another one was beating my arm with a metal stick. They were beating me up two hours almost every day," he told AFP. "I lost consciousness at some point. I lost a lot of blood. They hit my heels, back, legs and kidneys," he said. Russian forces have meanwhile continued shelling Ukrainian-held towns near the frontlines. The Ukraine presidency said that Russian forces remaining in the Kharkiv region had fired on a civilian car on Sunday, killing two women. In the Donetsk region, Russia shelling killed five civilians and injured another 18 people, Kyiv said. burs-jbr/lth/jm

  • Double shooting leaves 12-year-old recovering after shooting in Raleigh

    Two people were shot in Raleigh Saturday night.

  • Chief of staff to UK's new PM interviewed by the FBI over alleged Puerto Rico election bribe plot, says Sunday Times report

    Mark Fullbrook was interviewed by the FBI and DoJ over an alleged plot to influence a Puerto Rico election, said a Sunday Times report.

  • Strong US dollar boomerangs on Europe

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates another three quarters of a point this week in its effort to bring down inflation, further increasing the strength of a rapidly rising dollar in the process. That’s increasingly being seen as a problem in Europe, where concerns about a recession are growing as currencies lose…

  • Why I got an abortion: 6 Palm Beach County women tell their stories

    Studies show that 25% of pregnancies are terminated. Most women getting abortions already have at least one child. They want to fight the shame.

  • Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

    ‘I don’t know if we can really draw any conclusions’, said guest on Sunday show

  • Brooklyn soup kitchen donates to migrants arriving at Port Authority

    More migrants on a bus from Texas arrived in New York City on Monday.

  • Monday court hearing could determine whether Adnan Syed walks free

    A court hearing is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. to consider a joint request from prosecutors and defense attorneys to set him free.

  • Rx Savings Solutions signs $875M deal to sell to Texas public company

    Overland Park-based Rx Savings Solutions inked a sizable deal to sell to a publicly traded Texas company. CEO and founder Michael Rea says it's proof that local entrepreneurs can build notable companies in the Kansas City region.

  • Liz Truss’s chief of staff questioned by FBI in inquiry about election bribe

    Mark Fullbrook is cooperating with the FBI and denies strongly any wrongdoing

  • Former US Attorney says he's frightened by the 'prospect of a second Trump administration': 'I shudder to think about it'

    "I shudder to think about it," Geoffrey Berman said. "All of the dangerous and outrageous things he did as president will be repeated."

  • Zelenskyy says Russian chambers containing 'tools for electric torture' were found in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine along with mass graves containing at least 450 bodies

    Procedures have begun to identify about 450 bodies found in mass graves in liberated Izium, the Kyiv Independent reported on Sunday.

  • South Korean prosecutors say Do Kwon 'obviously on the run', ask Interpol to issue red notice

    The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office said that Kwon was not cooperating with the investigation and had told them (through his lawyer last month) that he had no intention to appear for questioning, according to official statements cited by local media Yonhap. The prosecutors have asked Seoul's foreign ministry to revoke Kwon's passport and said they have "circumstantial evidence" that Kwon is attempting to escape. An Interpol red notice, which is a call to law enforcement worldwide, can prevent individuals from being issues visas, restrict their cross border travels, and "provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action."

  • Widow of slain Philadelphia officer takes aim at Fetterman for appointing 'buddy' of cop killer to state board

    The widow of a Philadelphia police officer who was shot and killed in the 1980s is taking aim at John Fetterman over one of his appointments to the state's Board of Pardons.

  • 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

    Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the...

  • Biden signs bill eliminating civil statute of limitations for child sex abuse victims

    President Biden on Friday signed a bill that will eliminate the statute of limitations for people who were sexually abused as minors to file civil claims. The Eliminating Limits to Justice for Child Sex Abuse Victims Act was passed by the House by voice vote on Tuesday after passing the Senate by unanimous consent in…

  • Monday's letters: Man of the people, living in paradise, thirst for power

    Based on his record the last time he was Florida's governor, Charlie Crist would solve problems and put the people back in charge.