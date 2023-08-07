Prosecutors want former Sen. Brian Kelsey sentenced to 41 months in federal prison

Prosecutors want former state Sen. Brian Kelsey to serve 41 months in federal prison for his conviction of two felonies stemming from a campaign finance scheme connected to his failed 2016 congressional bid.

The former state lawmaker is set to be sentenced next Friday, months after an initial sentencing date was called off after Kelsey attempted to revoke his 2022 guilty plea in the case. Kelsey argued he was innocent of the crimes he had pleaded guilty to, but a federal judge declined to allow him to change his plea.

In a presentencing report filed on Friday, prosecutors said throughout the case Kelsey displayed a "a troubling lack of respect for the law and the public good," and that a continued failure to accept responsibility for his once-admitted crimes shows a risk for recidivism.

Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey leaves federal court Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Kelsey changed an earlier plea of not guilty to guilty Tuesday, on charges of violating campaign finance laws. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Kelsey's late-stage maneuvering to take back his guilty plea could lead to a lengthier sentence than he would have originally faced, per court records filed on Friday.

In addition to the two crimes Kelsey, R-Germantown, pleaded guilty to last year, then testified under oath in May that he was innocent of, prosecutors argued he was involved in additional campaign misconduct.

"The defendant’s serious offense conduct, admitted perjury, and post-plea denialism demonstrate a profound disrespect for the law," prosecutors said in a court filing.

Kelsey's legal team argued he should serve probation but no prison time, arguing in part that his co-defendant Joshua Smith and others involved in the campaign scheme who were not charged should not receive disparate punishments.

"It is difficult to imagine a scenario where the government in good faith could argue on the one hand that Brian should be sentenced to a term of imprisonment, while all his equally or more so culpable co-conspirators (two of whom have much lengthy histories of misconduct) have received either a complete pass or a likely probation recommendation," attorney Alex Little said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Prosecutors: former Sen. Brian Kelsey should get 41 months in prison