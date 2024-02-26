Prosecutors want jail time for man who tried to steal from Milwaukee HSA Bank

A Milwaukee man is likely headed to prison after pleading guilty Monday to a fraud that affected customers at Milwaukee HSA Bank.

Cecil N. Lacy, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of using misappropriate ID to obtain money.

Assistant District Attorney Nicolas J. Heitman told the judge his office is recommending Lacy spend some time behind bars, but left the length of his sentence up to Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jonathan Richards' discretion.

The maximum penalty on each of the charges is six years imprisonment, plus a $10,000 fine, court records show.

More: Former Milwaukee bookkeeper gets nearly 3 years for embezzling $650K from employer. What did she spend it on?

Cecil Lacy initially faced more charges

Lacy and Precious Palmer, a former HSA employee, were charged in June with 26 felony counts pertaining to identity theft and fraud.

Palmer, 29, reached a deal with prosecutors earlier this month to plead guilty to using misappropriate ID to obtain money and theft of movable property valued between $10,000 to $100,000. She was sentenced to probation.

More: Texas company charged with defrauding Bureau of Prisons for asbestos removal at prison in Wisconsin

Here's what prosecutors say happened

Prosecutors have argued Palmer gave customers' personal information — including their ZIP codes, Social Security numbers and home addresses — to Lacy. Lacy would then contact the bank with the information and pose as the customer so he could have access to their account.

Prosecutors believe Palmer and Lacy tried to steal $160,000 from HSA customers for more than a year, according to a June 14 criminal complaint, though many of the attempts were unsuccessful.

Palmer and Lacy initially were charged with a total of 26 counts pertaining to identity theft and fraud.

In the complaint, Palmer initially denied playing a role in the scheme, but later told investigators it enterprise "was all (Lacy's) idea" and "I was kinda wrong for doing it."

More: Cudahy woman gets 4 months in jail, probation for stealing from Honor Flight

When will Cecil Lacy's punishment be known?

Sentencing has been scheduled for April 29.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Prosecutors want jail time for attempted theft from Milwaukee HSA Bank