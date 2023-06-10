Prosecutors want Karen Read’s lawyers not to speak of certain aspects of case

Prosecutors in Norfolk County have filed a motion asking the judge to block Karen Read’s defense team from speaking out on certain aspects of the case involving her trial.

Read is facing 2nd-degree murder charges in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe after a party in January of 2022.

The filing, which 25 Investigates obtained and is dated June 8th, asks the judge to prohibit Read’s defense team from making “extrajudicial statements to the media that could be seen as prejudicial to the criminal proceedings.”

The prosecution called the defense a “trial by media” strategy alleging Read’s lawyers have “sought to target the witnesses’ credibility and character” and have encouraged “the unwarranted invasion of witnesses’ privacy”.

The prosecution also revealed in the filing that it has turned over evidence to the defense saying “This evidence establishes that the defendant, while intoxicated, in a snowstorm, operated her motor vehicle in reverse for a period of time, before striking the victim at a high rate of speed.”

Read’s defense has maintained that there is some sort of cover-up in the case and claims that others are responsible for O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s lawyers take issue with the filing and have yet to file a response to the motion.

