Prosecutors want to keep Hernández stabbing suspect jailed awaiting trial

Oct. 31—The District Attorney's Office filed a motion Tuesday seeking pretrial detention of a Hernández man accused in a stabbing and acknowledging the murder charge against him was made in error.

Rodney Gallegos Jr., 32, is accused of stabbing his cousin Moses Gallegos in the throat during a dispute Saturday at a home in Hernández. Although the stabbing wasn't fatal, the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office charged Rodney Gallegos with first-degree murder, and he was arraigned on the count Monday by a county magistrate.

Deputy District Attorney Normal Wheeler wrote in the motion Gallegos was "mischarged" and "should be charged as Attempted First Degree Murder."

Maj. Lorenzo Aguilar, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Monday that Moses Gallegos was alive and had been released from a hospital after being treated for his wounds. Aguilar said the sheriff's office had charged Rodney Gallegos with murder because "there is no attempted murder charge."

Wheeler's motion cites a criminal complaint for Rodney Gallegos and says he had been "verbally insulted by Moses Gallegos."

"In response to that insult defendant stabbed victim multiple times in the throat area," the motion states.

Wheeler alleged Rodney Gallegos admitted to police he had stabbed his cousin, Moses Gallegos, and told them he "wished I could have got him all the way."

The prosecutor argued "no release conditions" for Rodney Gallegos "will reasonably protect any other person or the safety of the community."

Wheeler presented criminal records for Gallegos, including a 2019 conviction on a charge of aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and a 2012 conviction for assault against a household member, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

During the 2019 incident, police reported Gallegos had led an officer on a chase at 110 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually ran from his car; he later was arrested with Suboxone and methamphetamines, according to the report.

In 2011, a witness told police Gallegos had become intoxicated and had broken a closet door in his home out of anger.

A hearing to decide whether Gallegos will be detained until his trial is scheduled for Nov. 13.