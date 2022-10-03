Prosecutors want teen charged in UC fatal crash to stand trial as an adult

Prosecutors want the case against the 17-year-old charged with killing a University of Cincinnati student last week as she was crossing a street near campus transferred to adult court.

A motion to transfer the case has been filed in Hamilton County Juvenile Court, officials said.

The 17-year-old appeared Monday for a hearing at the county youth center in Mount Auburn. A magistrate ruled the teen will continue to be detained at the youth center while his case is pending. The Enquirer is not naming him.

The teen has been detained since Friday when he was arrested on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide. The fatal crash happened Wednesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old also is wanted in Boone County, according to court officials, although details of those charges have not been released. It was revealed at Monday's hearing that he cut off his electronic monitoring unit, which was connected to another case. The Enquirer has requested the teen's criminal record.

Officials said the teen was driving a Honda CR-V at a high rate of speed on Jefferson Avenue and ran a red light when he struck two UC students who were in the crosswalk at Jefferson and University avenues. The CR-V, which authorities believe was stolen, then struck a tree near West Martin Luther King Drive.

Cayden Turner, 18, died from her injuries. Another 18-year-old student was injured.

Enquirer Media partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutors want teen charged in UC fatal crash tried as an adult