Prosecutors: Westwood man stabbed other man, raped woman in the same night

A Westwood man is facing charges of rape and murder in connection with two separate incidents that happened on the same night in August, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Shawn Carter, 48, is charged with numerous counts including murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, rape, kidnapping and having weapons while under disability, prosecutors said.

He was indicted on murder charges in August, court records show. The rape and kidnapping indictment was filed Thursday, said Amy Clausing, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office.

On Aug. 13, Carter stabbed Andre Dockery, 41, 30 times after an argument and fled the scene, prosecutors said in a news release.

Later that night, Carter was on Schiller Street in Mount Auburn when he approached a woman who was walking to her boyfriend's house, the release states, adding he pulled a handgun and threatened to kill the woman.

Prosecutors say he ordered her into a small wooded area where he raped her. The woman, who was being held at gunpoint, agreed to take Carter back to her apartment where she believed she could get to safety.

When the two entered the apartment, prosecutors say, Carter raped her a second time and fled the scene.

Carter was arrested by Cincinnati police three days later on murder charges. DNA testing identified him as the perpetrator of the rape, the release states.

Carter isn't allowed to carry a firearm due to a prior robbery conviction, prosecutors said.

Brian Goldberg, Carter's lawyer, declined to comment on the murder case, saying it's still in its early stages. Goldberg said he hasn't had a chance to review the rape and kidnapping charges, though Carter has maintained his innocence following Dockery's death.

“Both of these crimes, on their own, are some of the most heinous facts I have seen," Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in a statement. "To stab another human that many times is vicious. But to then go on in the same night and violently rape and kidnap a woman is inexplicable."

Carter faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on all charges. He's currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

