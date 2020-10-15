Prosecutors: white woman who called 911 falsely accusing black man of threatening her, also accused him of assault

N.Y. Prosecutors say Amy Cooper, the white woman who called 911 falsely accusing Christian Cooper, a black man of threatening her, also accused him of assault in a second call

Video Transcript

CHRISTIAN COOPER: Please, call the cops.

AMY COOPER: I'm gonna tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life.

CHRISTIAN COOPER: Please, tell them whatever you like.

AMY COOPER: Excuse me.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

I'm sorry. I'm in the Ramble, and there is a man, African-American, he has a bicycle helmet. He is recording me and threatening me and my dog. There is an African-American man, I am in Central Park, he is recording me and threatening myself and my dog.

[DOG YELPS]

And like-- I'm sorry, I can't hear you either. I'm being threatened by a man in the Ramble. Please send the cops immediately. I'm in Central Park, in the Ramble. I don't know.

CHRISTIAN COOPER: Thank you.

[MUSIC PLAYING]