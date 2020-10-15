    Advertisement

    Prosecutors: white woman who called 911 falsely accusing black man of threatening her, also accused him of assault

    Video Transcript

    CHRISTIAN COOPER: Please, call the cops.

    AMY COOPER: I'm gonna tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life.

    CHRISTIAN COOPER: Please, tell them whatever you like.

    AMY COOPER: Excuse me.

    [MUSIC PLAYING]

    I'm sorry. I'm in the Ramble, and there is a man, African-American, he has a bicycle helmet. He is recording me and threatening me and my dog. There is an African-American man, I am in Central Park, he is recording me and threatening myself and my dog.

    [DOG YELPS]

    And like-- I'm sorry, I can't hear you either. I'm being threatened by a man in the Ramble. Please send the cops immediately. I'm in Central Park, in the Ramble. I don't know.

    CHRISTIAN COOPER: Thank you.

    [MUSIC PLAYING]

