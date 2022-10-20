Prosecutors withdraw assault charges against Shenandoah man

Oct. 20—FRACKVILLE — Prosecutors withdrew assault and other charges against a Shenandoah man charged by Frackville police in connection with an incident in Good Will Park at Arch and Balliet streets earlier this year.

Bruce J. Greggs, 18, of 319 S. Jardin St., was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli.

Greggs faced a felony count of aggravated assault; a misdemeanor count of simple assault; and summary offenses of harassment and disorderly conduct.

Patrolman Devin Buccieri charged Greggs with assaulting and injuring Matthew Clark between 10:10 and 11:10 p.m. Aug. 18.

Prior to the start of the hearing, Greggs' attorney, Hank J. Clarke of Pottsville, presented prosecutors with two videos taken the night of the incident that he said shows his client did not throw the punch that injured Clark.

In addition to the video, the attorney said, a prosecution witness failed to appear as required.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas P. Pellish asked Tarantelli to continue the hearing until the new evidence is reviewed and the failed witness contacted.

The judge denied that request.

Pellish then withdrew the charges but said there is a possibility they can be re-filed at a later date.

In paperwork filed with the court, Buccieri said that she was called to the park in the area of Nice and Spring streets for a report of an assault and found Clark standing at the corner holding his mouth.

She said the man's hands were covered in blood and that there was blood on the sidewalk.

Buccieri said she could see that Clark's jaw was broken and that he was missing teeth.

Clark said that he was "jumped" at the park, but he did not know exactly who hit him due to a large number of people there at the time, Buccieri said.

During the investigation, Greggs was identified as one of the people involved based on the clothing he was wearing, which were black pants and a white tank top, Buccieri said.

When interviewed, Greggs admitted to being at the park at the time of the assault and identified himself on a video obtained by police, according to Buccieri

The officer said that in the video, Greggs engages in the fight and is seen on the ground with Clark hitting him.