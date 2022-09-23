Prosecutors withdraw sexual assault charges against Tremont man in 13 year old case

Sep. 23—TREMONT — A borough man charged with an indecent assault that happened more than a decade ago had three of the most serious charges against him withdrawn Thursday.

Barry Reed, 42, of 133 W. Laurel St., was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi, Tremont, on a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 as well as a misdemeanor crime of corruption of minors.

Assistant District Attorney Shelby G. Hostetter and state police Trooper Erik Auffant, of the Schuylkill Haven station, withdrew the charges after Reed pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment.

Explaining the decision to withdraw the charges, Hostetter said it was done in agreement with the victim and due to "the nature of the allegations" made in the complaint.

Auffant said the crime came to light Nov. 23, 2021, when the victim filed a report.

The woman said that when she was about 15 years old, between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2009, Reed sexually assaulted her inside a home in Tremont.

Auffant said the woman reported sleeping in a bedroom when Reed would enter and molest her. She went on to report that she pretended to still be sleeping because she was scared and did not know what to do.

Reed entered his plea by videoconference from the Schuylkill County Prison, where he is being held on a probation/parole violation.