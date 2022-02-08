Prosecutors' witness list offers glimpse into Jan. 6 trial strategy

Kyle Cheney
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Mike Pence
    Mike Pence
    48th Vice President of the United States

Prosecutors late Monday began laying out their trial strategy for Jan. 6 cases in the clearest detail yet, indicating they intend to call multiple Capitol Police officers, a former Senate aide, a member of the Three Percenters militia who was granted immunity and the Secret Service agent who helped supervise then-Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Capitol that day.

Prosecutors revealed their proposed witness list in the case of Guy Reffitt, a Texas man who was charged with storming onto Capitol grounds, attacking multiple Capitol Police officers and carrying a firearm. Reffitt is charged with civil disorder, obstructing Congress’ proceedings, carrying a semiautomatic handgun to the Capitol and later, after returning home, attempting to obstruct justice.

Secret Service Special Agent Paula Wade will tell jurors about preparations for the Jan. 6 session and Pence’s visit to the Capitol with his family members. Wade will also walk jurors through surveillance footage of Pence’s evacuation.

“Wade will generally explain the ‘emergency actions’ that the USSS took in response to the riot: relocating Vice President Pence and his family members, bringing additional USSS personnel to the Capitol, and relocating the Vice President’s motorcade,” prosecutors say.

The witnesses also include three Capitol Police officers who say they attempted to stop Reffitt’s advance with pepper balls and chemical spray.

Sgt. Adam DesCamp, Sgt. Matthew Flood and Officer Shauni Kerkhoff are expected to describe confronting Reffitt outside the Capitol as well as calling for and deploying their non-lethal weapons against him. Their testimony will be supported by surveillance video clips, radio clips and photos taken of their interactions with Reffitt.

A fourth Capitol Police official, Inspector Monique Moore, is also slated to testify. Moore oversaw the department’s command center that day and prosecutors say she will discuss the riot’s overall impact on the department, as well as its effect on the ongoing effort by Congress to count Electoral College votes.

The witness list also reveals that jurors will get a history lesson on the Electoral Count Act from former Senate aide Daniel Schwager, who was counsel to the secretary of the Senate on Jan. 6, 2021, and was on the Senate floor when rioters broke into the building and forced them to evacuate. Schwager, prosecutors say, will explain to jurors how the Jan. 6 session of Congress worked and its significance in finalizing the results of presidential elections.

The witness list underscores the complexity of the case prosecutors must lay out to establish proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Reffitt breached Capitol grounds with the intent of disrupting Congress’ Electoral College counting session — and that his actions contributed to interrupting that process. To do that, jurors must have an understanding of the complicated Jan. 6 proceedings and intricate procedures followed by the Capitol Police, the Secret Service and the FBI.

Reffitt’s case is one of the more unusual to emerge from the Capitol riot in part because of his family’s role. He was one of the first rioters arrested and charged with felonies after the Jan. 6 attack and has been held in pretrial detention for nearly a year.

Reffitt’s trial is slated to begin Feb. 28 and could be the first arising from the Capitol attack to come before a jury. But federal trials have been in flux and repeatedly postponed as the courts grapple with Covid-related restrictions and delays. Judges have emphasized they intend to prioritize trials for detained defendants like Reffitt.

The Justice Department revealed it plans to call Reffitt’s two children — including his son Jackson Reffitt, who reported his father to the FBI in December 2020 and then secretly recorded him after he returned home from Washington in January 2021. Jackson Reffitt has publicly talked about his efforts in variousmediainterviews over the past year.

Both of Reffitt’s children are expected to testify about what the government has described as threats their father made to his family to prevent them from reporting him to federal investigators.

In addition, prosecutors say they will call a fellow member of the Three Percenter militia group that Reffitt was part of. This associate “traveled with the defendant from Texas to Washington, D.C., and back between January 4 and 8, 2021,” they say.

“He will testify about how he knows the defendant, discussions he had with the defendant, their travel arrangements, the defendant’s firearms and tactical gear, and the defendant’s movements and actions.”

The witness, only identified as R.H. in the new filing, was granted immunity in exchange for his testimony.

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Police in Canada's capital said on Monday they had seized thousands of liters of fuel and removed an oil tanker as part of a crackdown to end an 11-day protest against COVID-19 measures, adding truck and protester numbers had fallen significantly. The protest, which has gridlocked Ottawa, has been largely peaceful but ear-splitting horn blaring by protesters saw a court on Monday grant an interim injunction preventing people from sounding horns in the city's downtown. The so-called "Freedom Convoy" consisting of truckers and other motorists started as a movement opposing a Canadian vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers - a requirement mirrored by a U.S. rule - has morphed into a rallying point against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau' public health measures.