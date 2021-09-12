Prosecutors: Woman fatally shot son, 12, in South Side home over a missing digital storage disc

Cook County prosecutors Sunday said a city laborer with a concealed carry license who had been exhibiting paranoid behavior told police this weekend that she had fatally shot her 12-year-old son, and led them to the murder weapon.

Fallon C. Harris, 37, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with her son’s homicide Saturday morning at the family home in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood. Judge Mary C. Marubio ordered Harris, who is expected to return to court Monday, held without bail.

Prosecutors only referred to the boy by his initials, but the Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Kaden Ingram. The agency ruled Ingram’s death a homicide, caused by multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

In the hearing broadcast on YouTube, authorities told the court that Harris confronted her son at gunpoint around 10:15 a.m., demanding to know the whereabouts of a digital storage disc that she had removed from her vehicle the previous night.

When the boy didn’t produce the item, Fallon shot him, leaving him conscious, but crying, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Eugene Wood. When Harris again demanded the storage card, she shot him a second time. The boy collapsed on the kitchen floor.

Harris then told two relatives by phone that she had shot her son because he wouldn’t return her card, prompting them to contact police and the boy’s father, authorities said.

Arriving officers said Harris answered the front door and said she shot her son before leading them to the silver revolver she’d used, Wood said.

Kaden’s father, who met police at the home, found him unresponsive in the kitchen. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:51 a.m.

Relatives told authorities that Harris, who lacked a criminal background and has a concealed carry license, had been experiencing paranoid behavior, and had been complaining that people were out to get her, Wood told the court. Prosecutors also noted that the confrontation and shooting were captured on a surveillance system inside the home.

Harris, 37, works as a $45.90-an-hour laborer for the city Department of Transportation, according to city records.

Appearing before the court on television monitor, Harris was disruptive during some of Sunday’s hearing, interrupting proceedings and arguing she hadn’t spoken with her court-appointed attorney ahead of the hearing. Following the judge’s decision to deny bail, Harris sobbed as she asked to call her mother, which the judge approved.

If convicted, Harris faces a possible life sentence.

