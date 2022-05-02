Prosecutors: Woman guilty of drugs charge after her baby was born addicted to fentanyl

ZANESVILLE — A Zanesville jury on Thursday found a local woman guilty of corrupting another with drugs after testing positive for fentanyl while pregnant.

Tara Hollingshead, 29, was convicted on a first-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs. Prosecutors said she tested positive for fentanyl while she was carrying the child.

They said the child was born addicted to the drug.

The Ohio law that was used to charge Hollingshead says someone cannot administer a pregnant person with a controlled substance. It does not say someone cannot administer drugs to themselves.

The defense filed a motion to dismiss the charge, but it was denied.

Hollingshead's defense attorney Chris Brigdon declined to comment.

A sentencing date hasn't been set.

ecouch@gannett.com

740-334-3522

Twitter: @couchreporting

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Tara Hollingshead found guilty of using drugs while pregnant