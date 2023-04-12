Prosecutors won’t bring charges over American woman’s suspicious death at Mexican resort

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday they do not plan to press charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who died under suspicious circumstances at a Mexican resort last year.

The United States Attorneys’ Offices for the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying the FBI had “worked diligently” on its investigation since Robinson died in October.

“As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed,” the statement said.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Robinson, 25, died last October while on vacation with six friends at a Mexican resort, in a case that garnered national media attention and suspicion of foul play.

Some of her friends initially told Robinson’s mother that her daughter died from alcohol poisoning, however, a death certificate local authorities issued in Robinson’s case lists the cause of death as severe spinal cord injury.

Video also circulated online showing Robinson being assaulted by another woman at the resort while another person in the room was recording the fight.

In a statement, Robinson’s family attorney Sue Ann Robinson told CBS News that they were “disappointed but not deterred” by the outcome of the investigation, noting that they will continue to seek justice for Robinson’s murder.

Local authorities in Mexico also launched a homicide investigation into Robinson’s case, and were seeking to extradite a woman from the U.S. back to Mexico in connection with Robinson’s death, according to CBS News.

The federal prosecutors noted in Wednesday’s statement: “As in any case, the government is prepared to review and examine new information related to the investigation should it become available.

Newsweek reported that Robinson’s attorney said the family is planning to stage a rally in Washington, D.C. next month to call for more action to be taken in Robinson’s case.

