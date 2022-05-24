Prosecutors won't seek retrial of man accused of murder that sent Edwin Chandler to prison

Local prosecutors will not pursue the retrial of a man who had been accused of a murder nearly 30 years ago that another man was wrongfully convicted for.

A release Monday from the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Office said absent new evidence, new charges will not be put forward against Percy Phillips, whose recent trial over the 1993 killing of Brenda Whitfield ended in a hung jury.

The release said "historic issues" — including the length of time that had passed since the incident, evidence that had been erased or made unavailable and a perjury conviction of former lead detective Mark Handy — were behind the decision against seeking a retrial.

"The Office of the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney has sought justice for Brenda Whitfield for 30 years," the release from office spokesman Erwin Roberts said. "The case has always, and only, been about seeking justice for Brenda Whitfield."

The murder took place on Sept. 28, 1993 at a Chevron gas station where Whitfield, a 25-year-old woman in her first month on the job, was working at the cash register. She was shot in the head 15 minutes before her shift was scheduled to end, with the shooter taking $32 from the register but leaving a can of beer he'd taken while he was in the building.

Edwin Chandler was coerced into a false confession to the murder in 1995 by Handy, who was sentenced to a year in prison in 2021 over his involvement in two cases that had wrongfully put a total of three men behind bars. Chandler was exonerated in 2009, later winning $8.5 million from the city in a settlement over his imprisonment, and the case was reopened that year after new technology allegedly matched fingerprints found on the beer can to Phillips, 57.

Phillips was brought up for trial in April, but Judge Eric Haner declared a mistrial, with a representative from the commonwealth's attorney's office noting officials would consider whether to attempt prosecuting a second trial.

