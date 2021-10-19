Bitcoin Futures ETF Demand Surges During U.S. Trading Premiere

Bitcoin Futures ETF Demand Surges During U.S. Trading Premiere
Vildana Hajric
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The first Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund in the U.S., the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, saw strong investor demand during its trading debut, marking a watershed moment for the crypto industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The fund -- trading under the ticker BITO -- rose as much as 5.4% to $42.15 before paring gains and turning negative at one point. Still, more than 18 million shares worth roughly $740 million changed hands by around 1:24 p.m. in New York, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While comparisons are difficult because some funds are pre-funded, that volume makes it easily one of the busiest ETF debuts ever seen. Because of the way the fund settles trades, net flows into or out of the product probably won’t be known until overnight on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin made a run at its record high. It gained as much as 3.4% to trade around $63,475, slightly below its April all-time high of just under $65,000. BITO was up about 1.56%.

“From our conversations with market participants, I think it’s related to the growing belief as the trading day goes on that this is going to be considered a successful launch,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial Inc., a crypto-focused capital-markets platform. “It looks quite likely the product will see more volume than any other ETF launch in history -- not there yet though -- and given the amount of avenues retail investors already have to participate in BTC, clearly the U.S.-based ETFs are nonetheless satisfying some kind of latent, even if niche, demand.”

A Bitcoin ETF has been long-awaited by both the crypto community and investors on Wall Street, many of whom have argued for years that approval by regulators would open up digital currencies to more mainstream investors. The ProShares fund is based on futures contracts and was filed under mutual fund rules that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has said provide “significant investor protections.”

“We are really excited to bring BITO, the first Bitcoin-linked ETF, to investors as an important opportunity for them conveniently to invest in Bitcoin in their regular brokerage account,” Simeon Hyman, global investment strategist at ProShares, said on Bloomberg TV. “This is going to allow many people who have been waiting for an easy way to do this and a robust way to do this to now be involved and have it in their portfolios.”

Retail investors rushed to buy the ETF Tuesday. BITO was one of the most-bought asset on Fidelity’s platform with more than 7,500 buy orders coming from customers as of 1:20 p.m. New York time.

“It’s an incredibly bullish week -- there’s been really positive sentiment around the ETF in particular,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive officer FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges.

It’s long been assumed that whoever received approval first could stand to reap the greatest benefits -- including industry recognition as well as potentially attracting huge amounts of cash. Some analysts are already bullish on BITO’s prospects -- the futures-based Bitcoin ETF could attract more than $50 billion in inflows in its first year given the hype around it, according to noted Bitcoin bull Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

There are other applications for futures-based Bitcoin ETFs in the queue. Analysts are anticipating launches from issuers such as Valkyrie, whose Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund could trade under the ticker BTFD.

Meanwhile, Grayscale Investments LLC and the New York Stock Exchange filed to convert the world’s biggest Bitcoin fund, ticker GBTC, into an ETF, appealing to regulators for approval just as its wildly popular vehicle is beset with competition.

Read more: Grayscale Files to Turn World’s Biggest Bitcoin Fund Into an ETF

Market-watchers have a few measuring sticks with which to gauge BITO’s initial reception. The SPDR Gold Shares fund, ticker GLD, had the fastest-ever climb to $1 billion in assets under management, reaching the landmark in just three days, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. More recently, the VanEck Social Sentiment fund, ticker BUZZ, saw more than $400 million worth of shares traded on its debut earlier this year, one of the highest amounts ever for an ETF on its first day.

“This is likely going to be the biggest launch of all time,” said James Seyffart at Bloomberg Intelligence. BITO is bound to pass VanEck’s BUZZ launch, he said.

Seyffart added that the top launch and all launches above BUZZ’s had backing from pre-seeded institutions, which had been lined up to invest into the funds for hundreds of millions of dollars. “It’s likely not going to pass some of these funds that traded over a billion in the first day due to hundreds of millions from an institution or two that was lined up prior to launch. But it should pass BUZZ for what we tend to refer to as an ‘organic’ launch,” he said.

Bloomberg News reported last week that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wasn’t going to stand in the way of the launch of a futures-backed Bitcoin fund.

Gensler has been viewed as being more open-minded toward crypto than his predecessor, Jay Clayton was. Observers cite Gensler’s previous interest in the crypto world -- he once taught a class at MIT’s Sloan School of Management called “Blockchain and Money.” And the chairman had over the summer signaled that regulators may be more open to a Bitcoin ETF if it were based around futures rather than the cryptocurrency itself.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York, San Francisco See Tech Salaries Slip Amid Remote Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Salaries for tech workers in San Francisco and New York have declined for the first time in about five years, a result of the pandemic-induced push for remote work that’s driving talent to cheaper U.S. cities.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case F

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Aramco Oil Pipeline Group Readies Multi-Billion Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismA group of investors in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines is preparing to sell billions of dollars of bonds as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter

  • Permian Oil Output Is Nearing Record Pre-Pandemic Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil output in America’s most prolific shale patch is getting closer to levels seen before the pandemic-driven market crash, as crude prices surge. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhile total production

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF ‘BITO’ Rises in Debut

    The long-awaited investment vehicle opened on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BITO.

  • Powell’s Stock Trading Isn’t Problematic. But It Could Still Hurt Him.

    The sale of a stock fund by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell looks far less problematic than some have suggested. But his investment activity nonetheless could weigh on his chances of reappointment.

  • Instant analysis: Bills fall just short in loss to Titans

    Instant analysis: #Bills fall just short in loss to #Titans (via @jdiloro):

  • Bitcoin Faces Resistance Above $62K

    As bitcoin faces resistance at the $62,000 level after a record weekly close, Pete Flint, Trulia co-founder and general partner at VC fund NFX, discusses his crypto markets analysis and outlook. He says although he sees volatility in the short-term, he remains "extremely bullish on the sector" in the long term. Plus, his investment philosophy as NFX going deeper into crypto with a $450 million seed fund.

  • Kamala Harris visits Lake Mead to sell Biden's climate agenda amid drought in West

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Nevada to stump for President Biden's infrastructure and climate agenda.

  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shareholder returns have been enviable, earning 734% in 5 years

    Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality...

  • Will Competition Crush Mattress Stock Casper's Big Dreams?

    Mattress maker Casper Sleep (NYSE: CSPR) may look like a nightmare to investors who bought shares during last year's initial public offering. Like rivals, Casper had to deal with sluggish demand for mattresses during the pandemic. The global market slipped 0.1% in 2020, according to Fortune Business Insights.

  • UPDATE 3-First U.S. futures-based bitcoin ETF begins trading, bitcoin nears record

    The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca on Tuesday under the ticker BITO after being greenlighted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bitcoin futures have been overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for four years and ETFs - securities that track an asset and can be bought or sold on a stock exchange - are regulated by the SEC, offering some level of investor protection, SEC chair, Gary Gensler, said on Tuesday.

  • IBM Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    International Business Machines' (IBM) third-quarter results are likely to reflect steady adoption of hybrid cloud, AI and blockchain solutions.

  • Silvergate Capital's (NYSE:SI) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 795% return over the last year

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you buy and hold the...

  • U.S. Stocks Rise on Earnings; Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities extended a rally on Tuesday as solid corporate results helped counter concerns stemming from elevated inflation. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe S&P 500 rose 0.7% as earnings at Trave

  • Russia holds back gas supply to Europe amid pressure to approve Nord Stream

    Russia opted against sending more gas to Europe, sending prices rocketing again as it put further pressure on Germany to sign off on its controversial new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

  • ChargePoint: Well-Positioned to Benefit From Growing EV Adoption, Says Analyst

    Electric vehicles might not be commonplace right now, but nobody argues with a forecast predicting they are destined to become a mainstream mode of transport over the next decade. Boosted by government mandates, improving vehicle range, a growing number of cheaper vehicle options from legacy and new automakers, plus the appeal for consumers of low emission vehicles, Stifel’s Stephen Gengaro expects a “sharp rise in electric vehicle sales over the next several years.” This new industry needs supp

  • Netflix Reports Earnings Today. What to Expect.

    Netflix shares are up 20% over the last three months, so expectations are fairly high heading into the company's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Evergrande Unit Has Remit Funds to Pay Yuan Bond Coupon, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s main onshore unit has paid interest due Tuesday on a yuan bond, Reuters reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe coupon on