Prospect Heights student arrested trying to smuggle gun clip into high school

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 19-year-old student was arrested Monday trying to smuggle an empty pistol magazine into Prospect Heights High School, police and union sources said.

The teenage girl was stopped at the entrance of the Classon Ave. school, which sits across Dr. Ronald McNair Park from the Brooklyn Museum, after the magnetometer pinged when she went through the security checkpoint Monday morning.

A school safety agent checked the teen shortly after 11: 30 a.m. with a wand detector and discovered the empty 15-bullet-capacity clip tucked in her waistband, sources said.

“Why is a girl carrying a magazine into a school building?” asked a union source. “Where are the bullets? Where is the gun?”

The girl was arrested and charged with possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, a misdemeanor punishable by one year behind bars.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear if the parents of the school’s students were informed of the arrest.

