Prospect pot raids yield arsenal of guns

Sep. 26—Two busts in Prospect last week yielded thousands of pounds of illegal marijuana and an arsenal of guns, according to police.

With help from other agencies, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served search warrants Thursday at a warehouse near First Street and property in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.

At the warehouse, police found a gun and about 1,800 pounds of processed marijuana packaged for transport and sale on the black market, OSP said.

At the Red Blanket Road property, they discovered a dozen guns, 416 illegal marijuana plants, about 2,360 pounds of illegal marijuana, and an assortment of trailers and vehicles associated with the criminal enterprise, OSP said.

All illegal marijuana seized at both locations was destroyed, OSP said.

Yasmany Mesa, 30, was arrested, interviewed and lodged in the Jackson County Jail, OSP said.

As of Monday, he was no longer listed as a jail inmate. A release form indicates he posted a deposit of $1,500 on $15,000 bail.

Mesa — a Miami resident — faces charges of unlawful manufacture of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jackson County Circuit Court records.

An OSP trooper observed Mesa working at the marijuana grow site on First Street and transporting 500 pounds of marijuana in a trailer to the warehouse property. A pistol was found during a search of the trailer. Mesa said the gun was his and was for his own protection, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team was aided by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office; the federal Department of Homeland Security Investigations; the federal Drug Enforcement Administration; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the OSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

