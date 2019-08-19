Prospect of stimulus looks set to lift stock markets

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul - AP

What’s coming up in global markets this week?

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Friday when he addresses the Kansas Fed’s annual Jackson Hole gathering. Investors will be watching to gauge whether another rate cut is on the cards in the US.

Investors will also be monitoring the purchasing managers’ index data from the US and eurozone this week. Analysts are expecting a modest further slowdown in both regions.

In Asia, the focus will continue to be on Hong Kong, where a peaceful protest at the weekend appeared to be the largest in over a month. Organisers had been hoping to diminish tensions after demonstrations that brought Hong Kong airport to a standstill were marked by violence.

What’s lifting markets?

Overnight gains in Asian stocks were helped in part by Beijing’s plan to reform its interest rate system and cut borrowing costs.

As well as the strong end to the week for US stocks on Friday, sentiment was buoyed by comments from President Donald Trump on trade talks with China. Treasury yields also continued to recover from the multi-year lows seen last week when an inversion in the yield curve sparked recession worries.

Agenda: Markets look set to rise

Good morning. Stock markets could rise this morning as hopes of more stimulus from central banks around the world and steps being taken by major economies such as Germany and China soothe investors’ fears of a sharp global economic slump.

5 things to start your day

1) The Chinese auto giant BYD is exploring a rescue of the troubled “Boris bus” maker Wrightbus, as the Government comes under pressure from the DUP to save jobs in Northern Ireland.

2) Steven Fine, chief executive of broker Peel Hunt, says a “collapse” in the quality of City analysis is partly to blame for the failure of blockbuster floats such as Aston Martin and Funding Circle.

3) The mobile operator Three has begun a bid to use its dominance of the 5G airwaves to attack traditional broadband providers such as BT and Sky.

4) The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) faces a claim for unfair dismissalfrom the former lead investigator on one of its biggest inquiries, amid allegations of “gross misconduct” in relation to a trip to the pub.