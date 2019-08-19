Prospect of stimulus looks set to lift stock markets

- Struggling ‘Boris bus’ maker seeks Chinese cash
What’s coming up in global markets this week?
Looking ahead, all eyes will be on Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Friday when he addresses the Kansas Fed’s annual Jackson Hole gathering. Investors will be watching to gauge whether another rate cut is on the cards in the US.
Investors will also be monitoring the purchasing managers’ index data from the US and eurozone this week. Analysts are expecting a modest further slowdown in both regions.
In Asia, the focus will continue to be on Hong Kong, where a peaceful protest at the weekend appeared to be the largest in over a month. Organisers had been hoping to diminish tensions after demonstrations that brought Hong Kong airport to a standstill were marked by violence.
What’s lifting markets?
Overnight gains in Asian stocks were helped in part by Beijing’s plan to reform its interest rate system and cut borrowing costs.
As well as the strong end to the week for US stocks on Friday, sentiment was buoyed by comments from President Donald Trump on trade talks with China. Treasury yields also continued to recover from the multi-year lows seen last week when an inversion in the yield curve sparked recession worries.
Agenda: Markets look set to rise
Good morning. Stock markets could rise this morning as hopes of more stimulus from central banks around the world and steps being taken by major economies such as Germany and China soothe investors’ fears of a sharp global economic slump.
5 things to start your day
1) The Chinese auto giant BYD is exploring a rescue of the troubled “Boris bus” maker Wrightbus, as the Government comes under pressure from the DUP to save jobs in Northern Ireland.
2) Steven Fine, chief executive of broker Peel Hunt, says a “collapse” in the quality of City analysis is partly to blame for the failure of blockbuster floats such as Aston Martin and Funding Circle.
3) The mobile operator Three has begun a bid to use its dominance of the 5G airwaves to attack traditional broadband providers such as BT and Sky.
4) The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) faces a claim for unfair dismissalfrom the former lead investigator on one of its biggest inquiries, amid allegations of “gross misconduct” in relation to a trip to the pub.
5) Amazon and Facebook have thrown their weight behind Donald Trump’s counter-attack on France’s tax on tech giants, which threatens to open a new front in global trade wars.
What happened overnight
Asian markets rallied overnight following a strong lead from Wall Street and comments from Donald Trump's top economic adviser, who hailed “positive” trade talks with top Chinese negotiators.
Optimism that central banks will provide fresh support to head off a global economic recession has also lent much-needed support to regional equities after last week's sell-off, with eyes on an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell for clues about its plans later this week.
Investors were in an upbeat mood after White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that if talks between deputies from Beijing and Washington went well and “we can have a substantive renewal of negotiations” then “we are planning to have China come to the USA and meet with our principals to continue the negotiations”.
Mr Trump provided further cause for hope:
The remarks helped Asian traders overnight build on New York's rally.
Hong Kong led gainers, surging 2.2pc with dealers also cheered by three days of protests in the city not descending into violence.
Shanghai is up 1.8pc and Tokyo added 0.8pc. Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta also headed into positive territory.
Wall Street shares had rebounded on Friday after a report that Germany's coalition government was prepared to set aside its balanced budget rule in order to take on new debt and launch stimulus steps to counter a possible recession.
Coming up today
Companies: It’s a Monday in the depths of the August holiday season so there is little by way of scheduled corporate news
Economics: Rightmove house prices (UK), CPI (eurozone)