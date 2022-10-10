Prospective jurors in MPD brutality case to be quizzed about police issues

MUNCIE, Ind. — Prospective jurors who might decide the fates of three Muncie police officers charged in a federal brutality probe will be quizzed about their views on police-related issues.

Attorneys in the U.S. District Court case — federal prosecutors and lawyers for officers Chase Winkle, Corey Posey and Joseph Krejsa — last week were granted permission to send a "supplemental jury questionnaire" to prospective jurors.

The officers' trial is set to begin Jan. 9 in the federal courthouse in Indianapolis.

Most of 17 counts, filed in a revised indictment in April 2021, involve allegations Winkle "without justification" physically abused arrestees in incidents that took place between March 2018 and February 2019.

Krejsa — who has retired since the original indictment in the case was filed in March 2020 —and Posey are accused of filing false reports stemming from those incidents.

The attorneys on Sept. 26 submitted their request for a questionnaire "focused on the sensitive and polarizing issue of police misconduct, "

"The conduct at the center of this case — allegations of excessive force by police — has been the topic of fierce national debate that has intensified in recent years in the wake of several high-profile incidents that sparked waves of public protest and calls for police reform," the motion read.

"The issue has polarized many communities and sparked passionate views on both sides."

The document referred to an earlier court ruling indicating questionnaires were particularly "helpful in identifying jurors with views so extreme that they can be readily excused for cause."

The attorneys said a "short, targeted questionnaire aimed at identifying biases and exposure to pretrial publicity would help ensure a fair and impartial trial."

The questionnaires, to be mailed to prospective jurors, will ask questions concerning their feelings about and experiences with law enforcement officers.

It also asks them to assess their feelings — with ratings ranging for "extremely positive" to "extremely negative" — about police officers generally, the Muncie Police Department, federal authorities, attorneys and "protestors criticizing police actions."

