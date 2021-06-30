Prospective jurors questioned about attitudes toward guns, marijuana in first day of Salamah Pendleton murder trial

Jun. 29—The first day of jury selection concluded in the trial of Salamah Pendleton, a Grand Forks man suspected of fatally shooting his mother and a Grand Forks police officer and wounding a Grand Forks County Sheriff's deputy.

No jurors have yet been seated. Public defender Steven Mottinger and Grand Forks County Assistant State's Attorney Ashlei Neufeld questioned nearly 40 prospective jurors on Tuesday, June 29. A new batch of prospective jurors will attend jury selection Wednesday and both groups will return to the courthouse on Thursday, when attorneys will begin to select the final jury.

Some jurors noted on Tuesday that they have followed the case closely since the alleged crime occurred on May 27, 2020, but many others told the attorneys that they would be coming to the case with little prior knowledge of what occurred that day.

Pendleton, 42, has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and one count each of criminal mischief, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute it.

Police say the incident started when two sheriff's deputies attempted to evict Pendleton and his mother from their Grand Forks apartment. After deputies gained access to the apartment, they say Pendleton opened fire with an AK-47.

Pendleton's mother, Lola Moore, was killed in the gunfire, as was Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte. Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Ron Nord and Pendleton both were wounded in the shooting.

If convicted of murder, Pendleton could face up to life in prison.

Mottinger emphasized to the prospective jurors that Pendleton is innocent until proven guilty, and that it is up to the prosecution to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Pendleton committed the crimes of which he is accused.

"The only way this works is if Mr. Pendleton gets a fair trial," Mottinger told the prospective jurors.

Mottinger's questions to the prospective jurors covered a wide range of topics, such as how they feel about firearms, whether they believe someone has a right to protect their home, and how they feel disputes should be solved between two parties who have opposing views of an event.

Neufeld also asked a few prospective jurors what their feelings are toward marijuana.

In total, 39 prospective jurors were questioned on Tuesday. Of those, 13 were dismissed. Most of those who were dismissed told attorneys that they had already made up their mind about the case.

The trial is expected to run for about three weeks. Presiding Judge Donald Hager cautioned prospective jurors that those who are selected will be asked to consider a number of pieces of graphic evidence, including body camera footage and crime scene photos.

Considering the high-profile nature of the case, he also asked prospective jurors to avoid consuming any media about Pendleton and his legal proceedings.

Jury selection will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.