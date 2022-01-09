Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine

MATTHEW LEE
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their relationship but the relationship between the U.S. and its NATO allies. Prospects are bleak.

Though the immediacy of the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine will top the agenda in a series of high-level meetings that get underway on Monday, there is a litany of festering but largely unrelated disputes, ranging from arms control to cybercrime and diplomatic issues, for Washington and Moscow to overcome if tensions are to ease. And the recent deployment of Russian troops to Kazakhstan may cast a shadow over the entire exercise.

With much at risk and both warning of dire consequences of failure, the two sides have been positioning themselves for what will be a nearly unprecedented flurry of activity in Europe this week. Yet the wide divergence in their opening positions bodes ill for any type of speedy resolution, and levels of distrust appear higher than at any point since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

U.S. officials on Saturday unveiled some details of the administration's stance, which seem to fall well short of Russian demands. The officials said the U.S. is open to discussions on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on American and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe if Russia is willing to back off on Ukraine.

But they also said Russia will be hit hard with economic sanctions should it intervene in Ukraine. In addition to direct sanctions on Russian entities, those penalties could include significant restrictions on products exported from the U.S. to Russia and potentially foreign-made products subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

Russia wants the talks initially to produce formally binding security guarantees for itself with a pledge that NATO will not further expand eastward and the removal of U.S. troops and weapons from parts of Europe. But the U.S. and its allies say those are non-starters intentionally designed by Moscow to distract and divide. They insist that any Russian military intervention in Ukraine will prompt “massive consequences” that will dramatically disrupt Russia’s economy even if they have global ripple effects.

In a bid to forestall efforts by Russia to sow discord in the West, the Biden administration has gone out of its way to stress that neither Ukraine nor Europe more broadly will be excluded from any discussion of Ukraine’s or Europe’s security.

Biden administration officials allow that neither topic can be entirely ignored when senior American and Russian diplomats sit down in Geneva in Monday ahead of larger, more inclusive meetings in Brussels and Vienna on Wednesday and Thursday that will explore those issues in perhaps more depth.

Still, the mantras “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” and “nothing about Europe without Europe” have become almost cliche in Washington in recent weeks, and senior U.S. officials have gone so far as to say they expect Russia to lie about the content of Monday’s meeting to try to stoke divisions.

“We fully expect that the Russian side will make public comments following the meeting on Monday that will not reflect the true nature of the discussions that took place,” said one senior U.S. official who will participate in the talks. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

That official and others have urged allies to view with "extreme skepticism” anything Moscow says about the so-called Strategic Stability Talks and wait until they are briefed by the American participants to form opinions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of “gaslighting” and mounting a full-scale disinformation campaign designed to blame Ukraine, NATO and particularly the United States for the current tensions and undercut Western unity. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin is engaged in an all-out war on the truth that ignores Russia's own provocative and destabilizing actions over the course of the past decade.

“Russia seeks to challenge the international system itself and to unravel our trans-Atlantic alliance, erode our unity, pressure democracies into failure,” Blnken said on Friday, going through a list of offending Russian activity ranging from military intervention in Ukraine and Georgia to chemical weapons attacks on Putin critics to election interference in the U.S. and elsewhere, cybercrime and support for dictators.

Despite several conversations between President Joe Biden and Putin, including an in-person meeting last summer, Blinken said such behavior continues, at increasing risk to the post-World War II global order.

Thus, the intensified U.S. and allied effort to forge common positions on both the warnings and the “severe costs” to Russia if it moves against Ukraine. While expressions of unity have been forthcoming, Blinken was not optimistic about prospects for success in the talks.

“To the extent that there is progress to be made — and we hope that there is — actual progress is going to be very difficult to make, if not impossible, in an environment of escalation by Russia,” he said.

Russia, meanwhile, has spun a narrative that it is a threatened victim of Western aggression and wants quick results from the meetings despite what appear insurmountable differences.

Putin has repeatedly warned that Moscow will have to take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West stonewalls Russia’s demands, and affirmed that NATO membership for Ukraine or the deployment of alliance weapons there is a red line for Moscow that it wouldn’t allow the West to cross.

“We have nowhere to retreat,” Putin said last month, adding that NATO could deploy missiles in Ukraine that would take just four or five minutes to reach Moscow. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross. They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them; ‘Stop!’”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who will lead Russia's delegation at the Geneva talks across from U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, said last week that it will quickly become clear whether the talks could be productive.

“It will become clear after the next week’s events whether it’s possible to achieve quick progress, to quickly advance on issues that are of interest to us,” he said in an interview with the daily Izvestia.

“So far, we have heard some pretty abstract comment from the U.S., NATO and others about some things being acceptable and some not and an emphasis on dialogue and the importance for Russia to de-escalate. There are very few rational elements in that approach due to the unstoppable and quite intensive military and geopolitical developments of the territories near Russian borders by NATO, the emergence of weapons systems there, activization of drills.“

On Sunday evening, Ryabkov and Sherman will meet over a working dinner to discuss topics for the next day's talks, a U.S. official said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US hones warnings, offers to Russia over Ukraine

    The Biden administration on Saturday issued new, forceful warnings to Russia on penalties it may face if it goes ahead with threats to invade Ukraine. U.S. officials raised the possibility of incremental shifts in decisions about America’s future strategic posture in Europe. The officials said the administration would be open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe.

  • Week of US-Russia diplomatic talks kick off amid Ukraine tension

    Delegations from the U.S. and Russia will hold talks Monday, kicking off a critical week of diplomacy between Moscow and the West over Russian President Vladimir Putin menacing neighboring Ukraine. Ahead of the negotiations, a senior Biden administration official said the United States was open to discussing limits on missile deployments and troop exercises in Europe. For weeks now, Russia has massed nearly 100,000 troops along Ukraine's borders and sharpened its rhetoric to blame Kyiv, the U.S., and NATO for provoking a conflict -- heightening fears in Washington and beyond that Putin is laying the pretext for a full-scale invasion.

  • U.S. open to talks with Russia on exercises, missile deployments -official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and allies are prepared to discuss with Russia in talks about Ukraine the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region, a senior U.S. administration official said on Saturday. With crucial talks set to start on Monday in Geneva, the senior Biden administration official said the United States is not willing to discuss limits on U.S. troop deployments or the U.S. force posture in NATO countries in the region.

  • Friends canvas neighborhood in search for missing Minneapolis woman

    As days and weeks pass by with no answers, those close to Jessica Marshik are growing more anxious. The 36-year-old woman hasn't been seen or heard from since mid-December.

  • Russia cutting underwater cables could be act of war, says head of UK armed forces

    A Russian attempt to cut underwater cables that transmit information around the world would "potentially" be considered an act of war, the head of the armed forces has said.

  • Rescue workers retrieve bodies of snow-tourists

    The government has declared Murree, 64 km northeast of the capital Islamabad, a calamity hit area.Army platoons and paramilitary forces have been deployed to help the civil administration in rescue operations, Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.Late on Friday the government announced the closure of all roads leading to the station to stop any further influx of the tourists.

  • Battle lines appear to tighten over Russia's potential invasion into Ukraine

    NATO and other European leaders are pleading for diplomacy ahead of face-to-face talks between the U.S. and Russia in Geneva next week.

  • Lawsuit: Austin police officer injured 15-year-old girl with bean bag round

    The lawsuit is not the first filed over Austin officers' use of bean bag rounds, which were responsible for several injuries during 2020 social justice protests.

  • Convicted killers of Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison; no parole possible for McMichael father and son

    William ‘Roddie’ Bryan retains an eventual chance to earn parole after 30 years served, while Greg and Travis McMichael were denied any chance of parole.

  • Column: The lesson of Jan. 6: Jan. 6 still isn't over

    The day turned into a festival of national division — not a single, unifying commemoration but three very different observances.

  • US, Japan agree to keep troops on base to curb COVID spread

    The U.S. and Japan on Sunday agreed to keep American troops within their bases as worries grew about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The restrictions starting Monday will last 14 days, confining U.S. military personnel to base facilities except for “essential activities,” a statement from the U.S. Forces in Japan said. The Japanese Foreign Ministry released the same statement.

  • How to watch Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Time, TV, live stream, betting odds

    In the last game of their 2021 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to keep pace with seeding in the AFC, where they are currently No. 2.

  • No concessions: Russia takes hard line before vital talks with U.S.

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday it would not make any concessions under U.S. pressure at talks this week on the Ukraine crisis and its demands for Western security guarantees, and that there was a risk they might end quickly. The hard line from Moscow underscored the fragile prospects for negotiations that Washington hopes will avert the danger of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the tensest point in U.S.-Russia relations since the Cold War ended three decades ago. Talks are due in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna but the state-owned RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying it was entirely possible that diplomacy could end abruptly after a single meeting.

  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: I haven't asked former President Donald Trump for his support

    Republicans running for U.S. Senate are aggressively courting former President Donald Trump's favor, but GOP Gov. Mike DeWine hasn't asked for his endorsement.

  • NATO wary of Russian security demands ahead of next week's talks

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO foreign ministers said on Friday they remained united against any possible Russian military action in Ukraine and signalled that many security demands made by the Kremlin were unacceptable. The 30 ministers held a video call ahead of U.S.-Russia negotiations in Geneva on Monday, which will be followed by a NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels and broader talks in Vienna, prompted by Moscow's demand for security guarantees. "Foreign ministers of all NATO countries reaffirmed our unity in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine at today's extraordinary session," the U.S. mission to the Atlantic alliance said.

  • No jab, no job: Citigroup to fire unvaccinated staff this month - memo

    Citigroup Inc staff in the United States who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 14 will be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless they are granted an exemption, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Friday. The U.S. bank announced its plan to impose new vaccination rules in October and now becomes the first major Wall Street institution to follow through with a strict vaccine mandate. Other major Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs & Co,, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co, have told some unvaccinated employees to work from home, but none has yet gone as far as sacking staff.

  • Russia is 'gaslighting' over Ukraine conflict -Blinken

    Blinken, speaking to reporters, accused Moscow of "gaslighting" with disinformation on Ukraine through its claims that the former Soviet republic is threatening Russia and seeks to provoke a conflict.NATO foreign ministers said on Friday they remained united against any possible Russian military action in Ukraine and signaled that many security demands made by the Kremlin were unacceptable.The 30 ministers held a video call ahead of U.S.-Russia negotiations in Geneva on Monday, which will be followed by a NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels and broader talks in Vienna, prompted by Moscow's demand for security guarantees.Russia has deployed large numbers of troops near its border with Ukraine and wants legally binding guarantees that NATO will halt its eastward expansion and end military cooperation with the former Soviet republics of Ukraine and Georgia.Moscow denies U.S. suggestions that it is planning to invade Ukraine and instead accuses Kyiv of building up its forces in the east of the country.

  • Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill playing through heel injury suffered in pregame warmups

    #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is battling a heel injury suffered during pregame warmups ahead of Week 18 against the #Broncos.

  • Body Of Missing Northstar Skier Found Two Weeks Later

    Rory Angelatto was found two weeks after going missing on Christmas Day.

  • Iraq's new parliament holds 1st session 3 months after vote

    Iraq’s new parliament held its first session on Sunday, nearly three months after Iraqis voted in a general election whose results have been contested by powerful Iran-backed factions. The meeting ushers in what is likely to be a lengthy period of political wrangling among rival groups to choose a new president and prime minister. As leader of the biggest bloc, Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr — a maverick leader remembered for leading an insurgency against U.S. forces after the 2003 invasion — has the upper hand in choosing the new prime minister.