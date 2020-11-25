Prosper Gold Corp. outlines several gold-in-till anomalies and samples high-grade gold at multiple prospects at Golden Sidewalk – Red Lake, ON

Prosper Gold Corp
·10 min read

Map showing anomalies of pristine gold grains from 2020 till sampling survey.

Figure 1
Figure 1
Figure 1

Plan map of Dunkin 2 Trench

Figure 2
Figure 2
Figure 2

Plan map of KT Vein Trench (BD denotes “below detection limit”).

Figure 3
Figure 3
Figure 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to report rock and till sampling results from the 2020 exploration program at the Golden Sidewalk Project (the “Project”) in the Birch-Uchi region of Red Lake. The Golden Sidewalk is a district scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases (see the Company's Aug. 10, Sept. 8, and Sept. 15, 2020 news releases for details).

Highlights:

  • 3 pristine gold grain anomalies outlined in 32 square kilometre reconnaissance till survey

  • Channel rock sampling at two discrete zones, results include 1.0 metre grading 15.3 g/t gold

  • Rock chip samples up to 16.3 g/t gold at Skinner North prospect, no historical drilling

“High grade gold in surface rock sampling at the Dunkin, KT Vein and Skinner North prospects gives us confidence in existing targets prior to drilling,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “We are excited by the identification of three pristine gold grain anomalies near the regional unconformity. All three are in areas with no historical drill programs and are exciting developments in our regional targeting initiative. The UC anomaly area is our highest-ranking conceptual target based on available historical data and crews have infill sampled this target. Results are expected in the coming weeks.”

Till sampling

The 2020 reconnaissance till sampling program at the Golden Sidewalk Project was designed to detect anomalous gold-in-till near a regional angular unconformity between the Narrow Lake and the Balmer Assemblages. Such regional unconformities may localize structural corridors for hydrothermal fluid migration and gold mineralization. Till sampling at 250 m intervals was conducted along lines spaced at 1 km. Three areas with anomalously high gold grain counts were detected. A high proportion of the gold grains are classed as pristine gold. This suggests a nearby bedrock source.

Figure 1. Map showing anomalies of pristine gold grains from 2020 till sampling survey.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5910591e-7202-4bea-ab22-e7421dee054c

The largest anomaly, the UC, has the highest pristine grain count (samples up to 143 gold grains with 78 pristine grains) directly north of the Narrow Lake / Balmer unconformity. The E-12 anomaly, also to north of the unconformity, has the highest gold-grain-in-till sample of 149 gold grains (69 pristine grains). The Balmer anomaly consists of 5 elevated pristine grain samples, covering 1.25km, over the Balmer Assemblage rocks to the south of the unconformity. The new till sampling results bolster the company’s high priority geophysical and conceptual targets.

Channel rock sampling

Channel sampling and mapping was completed at the Joe Vein, Dunkin 2 and KT vein to gain insight into gold mineralization at these areas. Results from the Joe Vein have been previously reported (see the Company’s Nov. 16, 2020 news release) while the comprehensive channel sampling results for the Dunkin 2 and KT vein are provided below.

Table 1. Channel sampling results at Dunkin 2 and KT vein trenches (center of trenches at 509,176 E / 5,674,473 N, and 507,410 E / 5,679,072 N, respectively. Coordinates within UTM NAD 83 zone 15).

Trench ID

Channel
ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Gold (g/t)

Sample type

Dunkin 2

A

0

0.8

0.8

0.155

Saw-cut channel

Dunkin 2

A

0.8

1.6

0.8

0.045

Saw-cut channel

Dunkin 2

A

1.6

2.4

0.8

0.351

Saw-cut channel

Dunkin 2

A

2.4

3.2

0.8

0.273

Saw-cut channel

Dunkin 2

A

3.2

4.2

1.0

1.22

Saw-cut channel

Dunkin 2

A

4.2

5.2

1.0

1.14

Saw-cut channel

Dunkin 2

A

5.2

6.2

1.0

10.5

Saw-cut channel

Dunkin 2

B

0

1.0

1.0

15.3

Saw-cut channel

Dunkin 2

B

1.0

2.0

1.0

0.281

Saw-cut channel

Dunkin 2

B

2.0

3.0

1.0

0.245

Saw-cut channel

Dunkin 2

B

3.0

4.0

1.0

0.374

Saw-cut channel

Dunkin 2

C

0

1.2

1.2

0.296

Saw-cut channel

KT Vein

A

0

0.4

0.4

0.007

Saw-cut channel

KT Vein

A

0.4

0.8

0.4

3.1

Saw-cut channel

KT Vein

A

0.8

1.3

0.5

BD

Saw-cut channel

KT Vein

B

0

0.3

0.3

0.014

Saw-cut channel

KT Vein

B

0.3

0.6

0.3

27.2

Saw-cut channel

KT Vein

B

0.6

1.2

0.6

0.053

Saw-cut channel

KT Vein

C

0

0.4

0.4

0.105

Saw-cut channel

KT Vein

C

0.4

0.7

0.3

12.3

Saw-cut channel

KT Vein

C

0.7

1.1

0.4

0.071

Saw-cut channel

Figure 2. Plan map of Dunkin 2 Trench
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98c06df6-477c-4941-9c97-92150b0bf8d6

The Dunkin 2 Trench is described as strongly sheared massive basalts belonging to the Narrow Lake Assemblage hosting numerous sulphide-bearing quartz veins up to 1 metre in width. Sulphides observed within quartz veins and in mineralized wallrock consist of pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite. Quartz veins trending west-southwest have been deformed locally suggesting a relatively early timing on gold mineralization in the context of the deformational history of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt.

Figure 3. Plan map of KT Vein Trench (BD denotes “below detection limit”).
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ce23fe0-f7f4-4e3e-9c9a-194b3ab22f7e

The KT Vein Trench exhibits a quartz vein near the contact between sheared massive basalts belonging to the Narrow Lake Assemblage and a west-northwest trending felsic dike. Sulphides within the quartz vein include pyrite and lesser arsenopyrite and chalcopyrite. The west-northwest trend and the undisturbed nature of the quartz vein suggest timing of the gold mineralization at the KT vein is related to the later D2 deformational event in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt.

Rock sampling / prospecting

The season’s exploration included prospecting. A highlight of this work is the sampling of high-grade gold at surface at the historical Skinner North prospect, an area that has seen no drilling to date. The Skinner North prospect is 2.4 kilometres southwest of the historical Bathurst Mine. All 4 rock samples collected at Skinner North are sheared and silicified mafic volcanics with fine pyrite and pyrrhotite vein fill. Results of the sampling are provided below.

Table 2. Rock sampling results from the Skinner North prospect (coordinates within UTM NAD 83 zone 15).

Area

Sample
ID

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Gold (g/t)

Sample type

Skinner
North

707709

506,233

5,676,570

7.55

Rock - Grab

Skinner
North

707710

506,233

5,676,570

16.3

Rock - Grab

Skinner
North

707711

506,233

5,676,570

11.2

Rock - Grab

Skinner
North

707712

506,233

5,676,570

13.7

Rock - Grab

About the Golden Sidewalk

The 16,400-hectare Golden Sidewalk project is in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage – Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project area. Historical drilling programs at the Bathurst Mine, Joe Vein, KT vein, Dunkin and Vihonen prospects reported high-grade gold intercepts which warrant follow-up.

QA/QC Procedures

Channel samples were cut with a cut-off saw across select areas of previously stripped bedrock exposures at medial widths and depths of 5 cm and 8 cm, respectively. Channel samples were collected and placed in polyethylene bags, sealed with zip-ties shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“ActLabs”) in Timmins, Ontario, where they were crushed and pulverized to 95% passing 105-micron mesh. Samples were analyzed using ActLabs 1A2-50 analytical package, whereby 50 g aliquots are subjected to gold fire assay and finished with Atomic Absorption (“AA”) spectroscopy. Overlimit samples (> 5 g/t gold) were assayed with ActLabs 1A3-50 fire assay package with a gravimetric finish. Internal laboratory standards were used and checked upon analysis as a means of quality assurance.

Till samples were collected from below the colluvial soil profile at a medial depth of 50 to 75 centimeters and placed into 5-gallon plastic pails which were sealed and shipped to Overburden Drilling Management Ltd. in Nepean, Ontario for processing. The gold grain testing involves extracting an impure preliminary heavy mineral concentrate from the -2 mm matrix of each sediment sample by tabling, separating any recovered gold grains from the table concentrate and measuring each grain and classifying it according to its degree of physical wear.

Rock grab samples were placed into polyethylene bags which were sealed and shipped to SGS Laboratories in Red Lake, ON, where they were crushed then pulverized to 95% passing 105-micron mesh with 50 g aliquots subjected to gold fire assay and subsequent AA finish. Overlimit samples (> 10 g/t gold) were subjected to 50 g fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Internal laboratory standards were used and checked upon analysis as a means of quality assurance.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Dirk Tempelman-Kluit, PhD, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

For a detailed overview of Prosper Gold please visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per:

Peter Bernier

Peter Bernier

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Peter Bernier
President & CEO
Prosper Gold Corp.
Cell: (250) 316-6644
Email: Pete@ProsperGoldCorp.com

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about the planned exploration of the Golden Sidewalk project, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender

  • Latest North Korean defector reported to be a gymnast who jumped border fence

    In the annals of great escapes, vaulting the barbed wire, heavily-surveilled fence that separates the mined no-man’s land between North and South Korea would surely feature strongly. According to the South Korean media this week, a defector who evaded security in one of the most dangerous border crossings of the world on November 3 was a former gymnast who managed to swing himself over the imposing barricades, reportedly without triggering key sensors. The authorities vowed to investigate why high-tech security systems did not work. “We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly,” an official told Yonhap news agency. The man, reported to be wearing blue civilian clothes and in his twenties, later surrendered after a manhunt by the South Korean military units who discovered a breach of the fence. He was detained without incident just under a mile south of the fence and has asked for asylum.

  • 55-year sentence affirmed for 15-year-old MS-13 gang killer

    An appeals court affirmed a 55-year prison term Tuesday for a member of the MS-13 gang who organized the killings of four teenagers in a Long Island park when he was 15 — but it also expressed regret that the end of parole for federal prisoners means he won't have incentive to reform. A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the prosecution of Josue Portillo, now 19, is a “classic illustration of the unfortunate consequences” of a decision by Congress that eliminated parole for federal prisoners sentenced in or after 1987.

  • Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says Houthi attack on Jeddah petroleum products station targets global energy security: SPA

    The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday that Iran-aligned Houthis have been implicated in an attack at a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in the Saudi city of Jeddah, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. Spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki added that this "cowardly terrorist attack, does not target the national capabilities of the kingdom, but rather targets the mainstay‮ ‬of the global economy and its supplies as well as global energy security," SPA said. Al-Malki also added that the coalition is taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects, and those who planned and executed these attacks will be held accountable, SPA said.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • CEOs at chains like McDonald's and Waffle House stop fighting a $15 minimum wage — but say it could mean higher menu prices for customers

    For years, chains have been battling against a federal minimum wage hike. Now, in 2020, some are giving up the fight.

  • Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy

    Despite his tweets and frequent fundraising emails, President Trump knows "the battle is effectively over" and he's already moved on to asking allies "how he can stay relevant in the media and in the Republican Party and how he can earn money" next year and beyond, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing Trump advisers. "Privately, even the few advisers to the president who had argued he still had a shot over the last week now largely concede he has no path to victory."Trump's lawyers, led by Rudy Giuliani, are expected to keep up the appearance of a legal fight until the Electoral College votes Dec. 14, the Journal reports. "While there are just a handful of people left urging the president to keep up the legal fight — among them, Mr. Giuliani — there are equally few people telling him to end it." One official explained, "Everybody's trying to straddle the fence and avoid him flipping out." They have other reasons to give Trump a wide berth, the Journal adds:> In a West Wing where advisers have often loitered near the Oval Office in the hopes of being asked inside, there has been noticeably less angling among aides to get an audience with the president in recent weeks, administration officials said. Aides have said privately they are concerned that the president might ask them for something that would draw them into the legal battle. [The Wall Street Journal]"Usually everybody's looking for an opportunity to go in. Now it's the opposite," said an administration official. "You never know where there's going to be this moment where he's like, well why don't you do X-Y-Z crazy thing." Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • Muslims have visualized Prophet Muhammad in words and calligraphic art for centuries

    The republication of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in September 2020 led to protests in several Muslim-majority countries. It also resulted in disturbing acts of violence: In the weeks that followed, two people were stabbed near the former headquarters of the magazine and a teacher was beheaded after he showed the cartoons during a classroom lesson. Visual depiction of Muhammad is a sensitive issue for a number of reasons: Islam’s early stance against idolatry led to a general disapproval for images of living beings throughout Islamic history. Muslims seldom produced or circulated images of Muhammad or other notable early Muslims. The recent caricatures have offended many Muslims around the world. This focus on the reactions to the images of Muhammad drowns out an important question: How did Muslims imagine him for centuries in the near total absence of icons and images? Picturing Muhammad without imagesIn my courses on early Islam and the life of Muhammad, I teach to the amazement of my students that there are few pre-modern historical figures that we know more about than we do about Muhammad. The respect and devotion that the first generations of Muslims accorded to him led to an abundance of textual materials that provided rich details about every aspect of his life. The prophet’s earliest surviving biography, written a century after his death, runs into hundreds of pages in English. His final 10 years are so well-documented that some episodes of his life during this period can be tracked day by day.Even more detailed are books from the early Islamic period dedicated specifically to the description of Muhammad’s body, character and manners. From a very popular ninth-century book on the subject titled “Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya” or The Sublime Qualities of Muhammad, Muslims learned everything from Muhammad’s height and body hair to his sleep habits, clothing preferences and favorite food. No single piece of information was seen too mundane or irrelevant when it concerned the prophet. The way he walked and sat is recorded in this book alongside the approximate amount of white hair on his temples in old age. These meticulous textual descriptions have functioned for Muslims throughout centuries as an alternative for visual representations. Most Muslims pictured Muhammad as described by his cousin and son-in-law Ali in a famous passage contained in the Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya: a broad-shouldered man of medium height, with black, wavy hair and a rosy complexion, walking with a slight downward lean. The second half of the description focused on his character: a humble man that inspired awe and respect in everyone that met him. Textual portraits of MuhammadThat said, figurative portrayals of Muhammad were not entirely unheard of in the Islamic world. In fact, manuscripts from the 13th century onward did contain scenes from the prophet’s life, showing him in full figure initially and with a veiled face later on. The majority of Muslims, however, would not have access to the manuscripts that contained these images of the prophet. For those who wanted to visualize Muhammad, there were nonpictorial, textual alternatives. There was an artistic tradition that was particularly popular among Turkish- and Persian-speaking Muslims. Ornamented and gilded edgings on a single page were filled with a masterfully calligraphed text of Muhammad’s description by Ali in the Shama'il. The center of the page featured a famous verse from the Quran: “We only sent you (Muhammad) as a mercy to the worlds.”These textual portraits, called “hilya” in Arabic, were the closest that one would get to an “image” of Muhammad in most of the Muslim world. Some hilyas were strictly without any figural representation, while others contained a drawing of the Kaaba, the holy shrine in Mecca, or a rose that symbolized the beauty of the prophet. Framed hilyas graced mosques and private houses well into the 20th century. Smaller specimens were carried in bottles or the pockets of those who believed in the spiritual power of the prophet’s description for good health and against evil. Hilyas kept the memory of Muhammad fresh for those who wanted to imagine him from mere words. Different interpretationsThe Islamic legal basis for banning images, including Muhammad’s, is less than straightforward and there are variations across denominations and legal schools. It appears, for instance, that Shiite communities have been more accepting of visual representations for devotional purposes than Sunni ones. Pictures of Muhammad, Ali and other family members of the prophet have some circulation in the popular religious culture of Shiite-majority countries, such as Iran. Sunni Islam, on the other hand, has largely shunned religious iconography.Outside the Islamic world, Muhammad was regularly fictionalized in literature and was depicted in images in medieval and early modern Christendom. But this was often in less than sympathetic forms. Dante’s “Inferno,” most famously, had the prophet and Ali suffering in hell, and the scene inspired many drawings. These depictions, however, hardly ever received any attention from the Muslim world, as they were produced for and consumed within the Christian world. Offensive caricatures and colonial pastProviding historical precedents for the visual depictions of Muhammad adds much-needed nuance to a complex and potentially incendiary issue, but it helps explain only part of the picture. Equally important for understanding the reactions to the images of Muhammad are developments from more recent history. Europe now has a large Muslim minority, and fictionalized depictions of Muhammad, visual or otherwise, do not go unnoticed.With advances in mass communication and social media, the spread of the images is swift, and so is the mobilization for reactions to them. Most importantly, many Muslims find the caricatures offensive for its Islamophobic content. Some of the caricatures draw a coarse equation of Islam with violence or debauchery through Muhammad’s image, a pervasive theme in the colonial European scholarship on Muhammad. Anthropologist Saba Mahmood has argued that such depictions can cause “moral injury” for Muslims, an emotional pain due to the special relation that they have with the prophet. Political scientist Andrew March sees the caricatures as “a political act” that could cause harm to the efforts of creating a “public space where Muslims feel safe, valued, and equal.” Even without images, Muslims have cultivated a vivid mental picture of Muhammad, not just of his appearance but of his entire persona. The crudeness of some of the caricatures of Muhammad is worth a moment of thought.[Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Suleyman Dost, Brandeis University.Read more: * Muslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the cause * Why there’s opposition to images of MuhammadSuleyman Dost does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division

    Forces in Tigray claim to have "completely destroyed" an Ethiopian army division, while the government says many Tigrayan soldiers are surrendering. It's a conflict where claims are difficult to verify, but what can be said is that tens of thousands of civilians have been forced to flee and global powers are increasingly expressing alarm. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's troops have made advances since the violence began three weeks ago but the local TPLF says they're keeping federal forces at bay. Spokesman Getachew Reda told Tigray TV that a prestigious army unit, that he called the 21st mechanized division, was destroyed in an assault at Raya Wajirat. The prime minister's spokeswoman said that was not true. Meanwhile, Tigray's capital Mekelle has been reportedly surrounded by Ethiopian tanks and artillery. But that claim is disputed by the TPLF which says the national army is regrouping after several defeats. Abiy is threatening a final assault on the city if the TPLF does not lay down its arms by Wednesday (November 25). Government spokesman Redwan Hussein: "The beginning of the end is within reach and our defense forces have now effectively encircled Mekelle and now it is easy to target any military installations, which are hidden in any places." That's prompted alarm from the U.N.'s human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, who's called on all sides to spare civilians, in line with international law. The conflict, which has sent tens of thousands of refugees into Sudan, has also spread to Eritrea where the TPLF has fired rockets, and affected Somalia where Ethiopia has disarmed several hundred Tigrayans serving in a peacekeeping force. Several international powers have urged restraint including the United States, which on Monday (November 23) said it supported African Union mediation efforts to "end this tragic conflict now".

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • Canada police can't explain how they got Huawei exec's home security code

    An officer revealed Monday Canadian police obtained the security code to Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's Vancouver house -- not merely passcodes to her electronic devices, which defense lawyers allege violated her rights.

  • Indian state bans religious conversion before marriage in crackdown on 'Love Jihad'

    Religious conversion before marriage will be punishable with a 10-year jail sentence in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a move opposition activists say is the latest attack on India’s historic secularism. Politicians from the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claim Muslim men are brainwashing Hindu women into converting to Islam before marriage - a practice they have described as “Love Jihad” - and allege it is a wider conspiracy to change the demographics in India. The authorities in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh said the law was necessary as they have documented more than 100 cases of forced conversion in the state. “The way in which religious conversions are done using deceit, lies, force, and dishonesty is heart-wrenching, and it was necessary to have a law in this regard,” said an Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson. Similar bills have been tabled in two other BJP-ruled states, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

    In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are -- don't you?" His dog barked in agreement -- and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. > I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler's ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63> > -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender

  • Former Republican House speaker Paul Ryan tells Trump to concede and stop ‘undermining democracy’

    ‘The election is over,’ says latest Republican to break ranks with president