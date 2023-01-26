Prosper ISD school board president arrested on child indecency charge, Dallas police say

The school board president of Prosper Independent School District was arrested Wednesday on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release.

Dallas police received information on April 14, 2022, regarding a 16-year-old being inappropriately touched by Andrew Wilborn, 43, when Wilborn was an executive pastor at Antioch Church in Dallas, officials said.

The 16-year-old is not a student with Prosper ISD, according to school officials.

An investigation led to Dallas police obtaining an arrest warrant for Wilborn.

“It would be natural for our community to have questions, and we will provide as much information as we can, when we are able,” Prosper ISD said in a statement to WFAA-TV.

This is the first allegation against someone connected with Prosper ISD in the past year. A bus driver with the district was arrested in August after he was accused of sexually assaulting students.

Anyone with any information on the case or any other possible offenses involving Wilborn is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department Child Exploitation Unit at 214-671-4331 or raungi.jones@dallaspolice.gov.