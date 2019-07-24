Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE: PB)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 11:30 a.m. ET

Charlotte Rasche -- Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Prosperity Bancshares second quarter 2019 earnings conference call. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet at prosperitybankusa.com and will be available for replay at the same location for the next few weeks. I'm Charlotte Rasche, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Prosperity Bancshares. And here with me today is David Zalman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; H.E. Tim Timanus, Jr., Vice chairman; Asylbek Osmonov, Chief Financial Officer; Eddie Safady, President; Randy Hester, Chief Lending Officer; Merle Karnes, Chief Credit Officer; and Bob Dowdell, Executive Vice President.

David Zalman will lead off with a review of the highlights for the recent quarter. He will be followed by Asylbek Osmonov, who will review some of our recent financial statistics, and Tim Timanus, who will discuss our lending activity, including asset quality. Finally, we will open the call for questions. During the call, interested parties may participate live by following the instructions that will be provided by our call moderator Jake.

Now, let me turn the call over to David Zalman.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Charlotte. I would like to welcome and thank everyone listening to our second quarter 2019 conference call. With the second quarter of 2019, we showed impressive returns on average tangible common equity of 14.82% annualized and on average assets of 1.46% annualized. Our earnings were $82.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $81.5 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $661,000 or 80 basis points.

Our diluted earnings per share were $1.18 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.17 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 90 basis points. Our loans at June 30, 2019 were $10,587 million, an increase of $441 million or 4.3% compared with the $10,147 million at June 30, 2018. Our linked quarter loans increased $173 million or 1.7%, 6.7% on an annualized basis from $10,414 million at March 31, 2019. We saw a strong loan growth in the second quarter, reflecting consumer and business confidence.

Our deposits at June 30, 2019 were $16,888 million, a decrease of $90 million or 50 basis points, compared with $16,979 million at June 30, 2018. Our linked quarter deposits decrease $310 million or 1.8% from $17,198 million at March 31, 2019. This quarterly decrease was primarily due to seasonality. Historically, our deposit balances in the second and third quarters are generally lower due to large customer income tax payments, farming customers having declining balances as their crops have been planted, but not yet harvested, as well as public funds having lower balances from using their tax dollars throughout the year.

When comparing the second quarter 2019 to the same period in 2018, our core deposits are higher, but total deposits decreased slightly, primarily due to public funds investing in higher yielding investments outside of the bank. It should be noted that when comparing quarterly average non-interest bearing demand deposits, they increased 8.4% on an annualized basis, when comparing June 30, 2019 to quarter end March 31 2019. We are excited about our pending merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, the parent company of LegacyTexas Bank.

LegacyTexas Bank operates 42 locations in 19 North Texas cities in and around the Dallas Fort Worth area. We look forward to partnering with Kevin Hanigan and the entire LegacyTexas team to build their Premier Texas-based bank. We had a number of opportunities, but believe that this strategic transaction provided the greatest opportunities for the combined organization at this time. With the addition of LegacyTexas, we will have a significant and competitive position in Texas' two largest metropolitan areas.

Prosperity is fortunate to operate in vibrant and growing states. We continue to see employment growth and a tailwind from companies expanding in and moving to Texas and Oklahoma due to a business friendly political climate and lower tax rates. The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to perform well with record low employment. Consumer confidence remains strong as evidenced by increased credit card purchases and businesses continue to do well as reflected by increased sales tax rebates to most cities and small towns. We posted a 6.7% annualized increase in loans for the second quarter of 2019, also reflecting confidence from business and consumers.

Prosperity continues to focus on building core customer relationships, maintaining sound asset quality and operating the bank in an efficient manner while investing in ever changing technology and product distribution channels. We intend to continue to grow the company both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. We want to develop people to be the next generation of leaders, make every customer's experience easy and enjoyable, and operate in a safe and sound manner. I want to thank everyone involved in our company for helping to make it the success it has become. Thanks again for your support of our company.

Let me turn over our discussion to Asylbek Osmonov, our Chief Financial Officer to discuss some of specific financial results we achieve. Asylbek ?

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mr. Zalman. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $154.8 million, compared to $161.8 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $7 million or 4.3%. The decrease was primarily due to a lower loan discount attrition in the second quarter of 2019 and higher than normal collection on non-accrual loans in the prior year.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.16% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.28% for the same period in 2018, and 3.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments in the higher than normal collection on non-accrual loans last year, the core net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 3.14%, compared to 3.12% for the same period in 2018, and 3.16% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Non-interest income was $30 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $28.4 million for the same period in 2018. Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $80.8 million compared to $83.6 million for the same period in 2018. The efficiency ratio was 43.74% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 43.95% for the same period in 2018, and 42.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The bond portfolio metrics at 6/30/2019 showed a weighted average life of 3.64 years and effective duration of 3.25 and projected annual cash flows of approximately $1.9 billion.

And with that, let me turn over the presentation to Tim Timanus for some detail on loans and credit asset quality.

Tim Timanus -- Vice Chairman

Thank you, Asylbek. Our non-performing assets at quarter end June 30, 2019, totaled $41,558,000 or 39 basis points of loans and other real estate, compared to $40,883,000 or 39 basis points at March 31, 2019. This is an increase of $675,000 from March 31, 2019. To June 30, 2019, non-performing asset total was made up of $38,883,000 in loans, $670,000 in repossessed assets and $2,005,000 in other real estate. Of the $41,558,000 in non-performing assets, $16,595,000 or 40% are energy credits, all of which are service company credits. Since June 30, 2019, $1,443,000 in non-performing assets have been sold.

Net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were a negative $115,000 compared to net charge-offs of $1,049,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. $800,000 was added to the allowance for credit losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $700,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The average monthly new loan production for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $287 million, compared to $284 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Loans outstanding at June 30, 2019 were $10.587 million, compared to $10.414 million at March 31, 2019. The June 30, 2019 loan total is made up of 38% fixed rate loans, 38% floating rate and 24% variable rate.

I will now turn it over to Charlotte Rasche.

Charlotte Rasche -- Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Thank you, Tim. Before we take questions, we wanted to provide you with a brief update on our pending merger with LegacyTexas. Last week, we filed the required regulatory applications with the FDIC and Texas Department of Banking and we expect to file with the Federal Reserve in the next week or so. We have also begun our operational integration efforts with the team at LegacyTexas.

To date, we have had multiple meetings between the managers and key employees of various departments at both companies to discuss current processes, including deposit operations, loan operations, compliance, risk management, mortgage origination and IT and information security. We are impressed with the LegacyTexas team members and look forward to working with them. We expect to close the merger in the fourth quarter of 2019, although delays could occur.

At this time, we are prepared to answer your questions. Jake, can you please assist us with questions?

Questions and Answers:

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Brady Gailey with KBW. Please go ahead.

Brady Gailey -- KBW -- Analyst

Thank you. Hey, good morning, guys.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Charlotte Rasche -- Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Good morning.

Brady Gailey -- KBW -- Analyst

So I know last quarter, we talked about the net interest margin kind of being flat, if not up a little bit. We saw it slip a little bit this quarter. It looks like it's from lower bond yields and some higher deposit costs. As we look forward and I know, we're now looking at a couple of rate cuts and the yield curve is doing what it's doing. How do you foresee the net interest margin trending?

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, this is David. Brady. Again, the numbers I'm going to give you is really based on the bank as we are today. So a lot of this is going to change when Legacy and us merge together, that, if you look -- if you just check in the slides and look at the bank the way where we are today. I'll give you three scenarios. With no changes or interest rates staying where they're at we still see a net interest margin that increases pretty significantly -- more significantly in 24-month and 36-month time frame.

If you take another scenario and you look at, say, interest rates go down 50 basis points. We see as a slight dip of about 2 basis points in the 6-month and 12-month categories that increases back in the 24-month to 36-month category. And if you look at interest rates down 100%, you would see that we would have a net interest margin of about 3 basis points, maybe 3 or 4. Again, this doesn't count any increase in loan to deposit ratio, but if everything just staying exactly like it is maybe 3 to 4 basis points. So all in all, not a real big change.

Our best scenario, of course, is interest rates staying where they're at or going up, that helps the most. But even going up 50 basis points in the longer term, we're still positive. But having said this, when you merge legacy bank and our bank together, you should see some pretty significant net interest margin increase.

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I will agree. This is Asylbek. I want to add on a little bit. If you look at for second half of the year, our loan or core loan yield that's 504. Right now, we're putting the new loans at about 550, that would definitely help us on the margin aspect going forward. The wild card would be, of course, deposits, which cost of deposit went up by 3 basis points and that impacted our quarter. But what we saw this quarter, that the cost of deposits stabilizing a bit. And we're seeing the slowed down in terms of the increases in cost of deposits compared to prior quarters. So that should help us going forward. But like Mr. Zalman mentioned, based on the model, our NIM should improve.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

And I think overall, I mean, I think the pace at what the rate -- deposits increased over the past couple of quarters surprised everybody. I think we have seen a stabilization in those. And again, I think that two things working for us is, when we put loans on, we're getting better yield or where they're at right now. And when you're putting securities on, our security yield, today is still only 2.36% and we're reinvesting them all today. We probably hitting closer to 2.70%. So we have some gains in both categories. I think that we're probably better positioned than a lot of the other banks. It could be good or bad. I would say, that we're more balanced. If we were strictly a commercial portfolio with floating-rate loans we'd definitely impacted more. It looks like we have about a third, a third, and a third, a third. [Phonetic] Fixed rates are a third; floating, 30; [Phonetic] fixed plus variables. So, I mean, we're -- I think, we're pretty balanced overall.

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

Okay. And then also the net premium amortization for security was a little bit higher this quarter versus Q1. I think Q1 was relatively low compared to historically. But I mean, going forward, I would expect really same level with...

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. And we saw a lot more refinancing this quarter with interest rates going down and that's just natural to expect I think.

Brady Gailey -- KBW -- Analyst

All right. That's helpful. Then, I know last quarter, we talked about delevering the bond book a little bit. It looks like the bond book continued to come down again in the second quarter. Do you see that continuing to trend down or already to the point where those balances should be roughly stable going forward?

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, there's two -- there's probably an answer in two parts to that question. One, how much do your loans grow, because that's where your money would come from your bond book and then how much do your deposits grow? We're historically and seasonally low in this quarter and the third quarters. Historically, our deposits grow 2% to 4%. They were less at last year or so. So there's two things that are going on in that category. But I would say that, if you had -- if you look at historically, you probably should still see both grow a little bit over time. I think you should see some growth in loans and you should still see the balance and the securities that grow also.

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

I think that's exactly correct because we want to invest in loans if possible. But the decrease in the investments was -- is in-line with decrease on the other borrowing. Because our overnight rate is like to 2.58% right now.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Right.

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

So that's reasonably running off a little bit our bond portfolio. And that's you see the decrease in the bottom line items.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I don't think it makes a lot of sense. We talked about this earlier, borrowing mainly at [Technical Issues]

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

Exactly. All right. And it helps the margin as well around that management of balance sheet.

Brady Gailey -- KBW -- Analyst

All right. That's helpful. And then just finally for me on the buyback, there you repurchased a little over 1% of the company. If I look at the price per share of the $64, 50, it looks like you repurchase that kind of late in the quarter, maybe even after the LegacyTexas deal was announced, maybe just thoughts on future buybacks going forward in the back half of the year?

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. You're exactly right. After we announced the Legacy deal, our stock took a dive and we felt that it was underpriced and we jumped in really and bought the maximum that we could buy almost everyday until the day that we couldn't buy because of our earnings announcement. So we just felt that the price of the stock was really -- should be more and we jumped in. If it happens again, we'll do the same again. We like it. We have a lot of capital and if the stock ever becomes disproportionate to where it should be, we'll be back in again.

Brady Gailey -- KBW -- Analyst

All right. Thanks, guys.

The next question comes from Jennifer Demba with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Demba -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Thank you. Two questions. First, how does the new rate environment expectations now impact your accretion assumptions for the LegacyTexas transaction? And my second question is, what's your appetite for more M&A over the near term? Thanks.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I'll probably turn the first part of the -- the first question, Jennifer to Asylbek, because he's done some kind of -- some calculations on what net interest margins should look like and how they may affect. And I'll take the second question with regard to appetite on more mergers.

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Regarding the accretion to legacy, you're right. With the rates decreasing probably, we're not going to see much of a discount that we've had in previous acquisition that will definitely impact the accretion going forward. But again, if you're talking about the SOP of credit discount, as was spoken, I think previously that under CECL that the discount on the credit becomes the allowance which will start on January 1. So going forward, we should not see any of those accretion income from the credit side of it. But with the rate environment slowing down or going down, I think the discount would be less than we've had in previous acquisitions.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I think probably going to step further, I think legacy on their own with rates going down would probably see a lower net interest margin. But again, we have such a great opportunity because they have a chunk of money that's more I guess, purchased money on the Federal Home Loan Bank Loan. The number two, they probably have $800 million or so in what we call, CDs that are -- what you call those CDs?

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

Brokered CDs.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Brokered CDs. I think that we can replace that money with our core deposit -- our core deposits. Our cost is what right now. Yeah. Our total cost,..

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

Cost of deposit is 52 basis points.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

52 basis points, where their overall is over 1%. So overall, the combination of our two banks together is real benefit for both as it increases our net interest margin, but it also helps them dramatically. So then we move to second part of the question about our appetite for more mergers and acquisitions. I don't want to scare anybody, but as I mentioned earlier, this is our first and foremost that we want to focus on with us and legacy together and make sure that everybody feels comfortable and that we're going forward. But as mentioned earlier too and I think that Kevin feels this way the same that I do. We want to build a premier Texas bank. And so I think you will -- we will look -- we were looking at a couple of other transactions before we did the deal with the Legacy. It just seem Legacy was the right deal to do at this particular time, but there's still more stuff out there and I think that you will see us back in the market again.

Jennifer Demba -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Follow up to the first question. So when you announced Legacy you said you thought 2020 earnings accretion would be a little over 10%. So you still feel that's achievable with some offset?

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

We do feel. We do feel that it's going to be achievable and it's only improving with the acquisition of the 800,000 shares that we bought already in stock, that helps our accretion as well too. And that's why we'd like going out. If you remember too the really we wanted to really put about 25% cash down on the transaction. Legacy really only wanted us to give them about 10%. I think we settled somewhere in the 15% category of cash down. So we do have access money and if we can buy in the market, the more we can buy in the market will only add to that accretion. And I feel like the cost saves that we gave were really, they were real, but we always seem to do pretty good on that -- that into...

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. That's I agree. And 10% accretion -- 10% plus accretion assuming the full savings. But in 2020, probably we're going to realize 50% savings and 2021, we'll be a 100% savings.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

You're just saying that by the time the integration had -- you're just making a point that we won't get a 100% in the first...

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Exactly, that's why I so want to clear that 10% accretion is not going to happen in 2020, but in '21.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Right.

Jennifer Demba -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Michael Rose with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Rose -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Just looking at the Legacy side this quarter, looks like they had some negative migration this quarter. So I guess, what I'm asking is, it looks like some of those loans are going to be resolved potentially by the time the deal closes. So could we expect the credit mark to actually come down?

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I would say no, because the loans that you're seeing right now that have been reserved for or being charged off were loans that we were -- they -- first of all, they might have identified them, but more so than that, we identified them also in our due diligence and so those were all identified in the due diligence and those were marked appropriately. I guess the mark -- I guess, you could say like this, I guess, the mark would come down with the -- if they're charged off. But from our perspective, it really hasn't changed from what the original mark was. But I guess, I don't know if I am being very clear, but if they are charged off, you have a new mark will be down because it's already been taken into consideration.

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

But I think the thing to emphasize is in the overall, we haven't seen anything and Legacy has not to say anything that would change the overall aggregate mark that we were talking about initially.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Right. I think that everything that we're seeing right now and what we know that they have I think they're aware of and we're aware of at the same time. There's nothing that was unexpected in this.

Michael Rose -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Understood. And maybe just one more question as it relates to them. They had a pretty nice bump in their mortgage warehouse this quarter, we've kind of seen that across the industry. David, what's your view on that line of business? I know you guys have been historically been in it, but we just love any thoughts on what you would expect to do with that business once the deal closes? Thanks.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I think as you get bigger, you take on different lines of business sometimes. I think that, we've always been more conservative in nature. I think that Legacy is taking more risk than we have. I think that -- I think going forward warehouse mortgage lending, Kevin feels very comfortable with it. And so we're looking at it, and I think that it's part of our -- when we went into this deal. It's part of something that we're going to keep. I can't tell you that we're going to expand it from $1.5 billion or $2.5 billion or something like that. But where it's at right now, we feel comfortable with it.

Michael Rose -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Matt Olney with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Matt Olney -- Stephens -- Analyst

Hey, great. Thanks. Good morning, guys.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Matt Olney -- Stephens -- Analyst

I want to circle back to discussion around the margin and I believe you said the new loan yields are coming on around 5.5%. Can you just clarify, is that the average rate of the new and renew loan yield in 2Q and has that change at all over the last few quarters?

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

So, 5.50% that we mentioned, that's what the average we're putting on our books. But if you look at past few quarters, I think Q1 was an average also 5.50% has not changed significantly. But with rate -- expected rate change, we're not sure of how it's going to impact. But right now, what we see in our books putting us 5.50%.

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

I would say this Matt to that even when rates dropped extremely low, we still -- there were still kind of a base on what we were charging, especially on loans that we would fixed rate for three and five years. I don't know that we really ever dropped below 5% on a fixed rate. Randy, you might have some comment about it?

Randy Hester -- Chief Lending Officer

Probably in the mid-4s, 4.5% when rates were at their lowest.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

At the lowest but...

Randy Hester -- Chief Lending Officer

But we've been about 5% for a while.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah.

Randy Hester -- Chief Lending Officer

I mean, I think, there's -- you've been probably -- who knows what rates are going to be. I don't want to forecast that. But, as you say, I think that we're well-positioned where we're at both -- because we have a certain amount of fixed rates and a certain amount of variable rates too.

Matt Olney -- Stephens -- Analyst

Right. And then on the liability side, the deposit cost still look great, especially versus the peers. But I was surprised to see incremental pressure on the CD cost. I think you're up 16 bps sequentially. Just trying to appreciate, is that pressure? Is that incremental pressure in the metro markets that you guys serve or is this new and more emerging pressure in the rural markets set that you've avoid for the most part over last few years?

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

That's probably because of me. I saw that -- we really are just our CDs, when I started in banking, when the banks started, we probably had around 30%, 35% ratio of CDs. And if we look today, we just have really dropped like 10% or 12% -- 12% of CDs. And we for really felt like, OK, that's enough. So, again, we're not leading the market. You didn't see us go out and offer 2.5% or 3% on one year CD. But we did offer it, 2% on a one year. And that was to try to keep our existing customers not to lose. Not that we're trying to go after the higher right CDs, but we didn't want to lose more from where we were. And I guess it was maintaining, where we're at, not going backwards, more on the CDs.

Tim Timanus -- Vice Chairman

Yeah. And let me add to that a little bit, David. We're seeing it across the board in all markets. I will say, in the major metropolitan markets, we're not seeing it from the very large banks. But it's firstly, all financial institutions other than the very large ones. So we're seeing it in the smaller markets, we're seeing it in the larger markets both. It's just not coming from the Chase's and the Bank of America's and people like that.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Now, I think that probably more regional smaller banks more than anybody else their loan to deposit ratios are just at a max of 100%. And they're doing whatever it takes to get money into the bank and paying very, very high rates.

Tim Timanus -- Vice Chairman

That's correct. I will say for a while, we were seeing a fair amount of competition offering CD rates from one year going out, I guess, to as long as five years in the 2.5% to 3% range every now and then, went a little over 3%. We're not seeing much at 3% anymore, but 2.5% is commonplace. I see it every day. So it's still out there.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

But overall, I think if you can -- I'm making a statement like this, I don't know that I can base it on something except for Asylbek's comments as well that we do see somewhat of the pressure on rates stabilizing and maybe coming down, I mean a year -- a few months ago like you said Tim, you could see ads in the paper full page 3% plus and you're not seeing that anymore all time.

Tim Timanus -- Vice Chairman

That's correct. For a while I was probably getting 10 to 20 emails a day from banking centers having problems with customers wanting to move money to some of these very high rates. That's dropped down to maybe three or four or five a day. So it's still there, but it's not as prevalent as it was. That's exactly correct.

Matt Olney -- Stephens -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you, guys.

The next question comes from Jon Arfstrom with RBC Capital Markets. Please go read.

Jon Arfstrom -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Jon.

Charlotte Rasche -- Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Good morning.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Jon Arfstrom -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Question for maybe David or Tim, just on loan growth. You had a good -- just bigger picture good overall loan growth quarter. But does this feel like a good pace of growth for you? Would you call out anything as unusual in terms of the increase that you saw?

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

As of this moment in time, I wouldn't say that there is anything unusual. From we -- from what we can tell, things are stable. I don't see any reason to expect any large swings. But, we all get surprised in the business world. So, there are no guarantees. But everything is still healthy in our markets. If there is any softness, it's typically in the office occupancy in Houston and Dallas, for example. But those are stable in terms of where they've been. So I think it's business as usual moving toward for a while.

Tim Timanus -- Vice Chairman

Yeah. I mean, I think overall, when you look at consumers and businesses, everything looks pretty healthy. I was going to qualify and say, when I looked at the first few days, the quarter, it looks like we were getting off to a slow start. However, when I left last quarter, it started the same way. We actually were a slower start. We really came through at the end. So I don't see a whole lot of change.

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

And the pipeline is still good

Tim Timanus -- Vice Chairman

The pipeline is still good

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

The pipelines is still good. And sometimes there is a bit of seasonality in the summer when everybody's on vacation. It drops off. This past quarter was reasonably decent for us. So we didn't see as much as drop off as we have in some years. So as of this moment, there's no reason to think it's not going to be stable and hopefully improving going forward.

Jon Arfstrom -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. Good. Thank you for that. And most of your loan categories looks like they increase, but this is a small category in energy, but it looks like it was down a bit. And I'm not necessarily asking about the growth there. But curious, if you're seeing some opportunities and how you feel about the overall health of energy in general?

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I don't know that we're seeing a significant additional opportunities. I mean, there is certainly are some. I guess, our take on energy is one of caution. The energy lending can be fine, but it is what it is. It's cyclical, always has been. I'm sure it always will be. You just have to be careful and not get overly enthusiastic when things look like they're improving a bit because before you know it, they'll deteriorate a bit. So we're still in the energy business. We're still making loans out there. I would anticipate that portfolio would be stable for a while. I don't see it declining significantly and I don't see it growing significantly either.

Jon Arfstrom -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. Good. And then David or Asylbek, just in terms of the securities portfolio, you've talked about a little bit, but the rate environment obviously changed a bit over the last quarter or two. I'm just curious if you're thinking about doing anything different with the portfolio or is it just the same methodical approach that you always take.

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I would say the same methodical approach, if anything, we're really reducing the bond portfolio and putting the money into bonds, really. I mean in the loans for the most part, that's what we -- and we really with rates being lower the last month or so. We really haven't -- there hasn't been any need to go out and try to borrow money at Federal Home Loan Bank or even pay higher rates for CDs or anything. So that's -- I think we're just sticking with the same strategy.

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

I agree.

Jon Arfstrom -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Charlotte Rasche. Please go ahead.

Charlotte Rasche -- Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Thank you, Jake. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for taking the time to participate in our call today. We appreciate the support that we get for our Company and we will continue to work on building shareholder value.

Charlotte Rasche -- Executive Vice President, General Counsel

David Zalman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Asylbek Osmonov -- Chief Financial Officer

Tim Timanus -- Vice Chairman

Randy Hester -- Chief Lending Officer

Brady Gailey -- KBW -- Analyst

Jennifer Demba -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Michael Rose -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Matt Olney -- Stephens -- Analyst

Jon Arfstrom -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

