Prosperity Bancshares' (NYSE:PB) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.55

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of January to $0.55. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Prosperity Bancshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 37%, which means that Prosperity Bancshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 22.2% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 34% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Prosperity Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.78, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Prosperity Bancshares has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.4% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Prosperity Bancshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Prosperity Bancshares' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Story continues

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 12 analysts we track are forecasting for Prosperity Bancshares for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Prosperity Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here