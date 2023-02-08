Prosperity PD investigating mail theft

Feb. 8—PROSPERITY — Last week, The Prosperity Post Office reported that someone had vandalized two outside metal mailboxes and taken the mail inside, according to the Prosperity Police Department.

According to Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore, the Prosperity Post Office (155 N. Main Street, Prosperity) notified law enforcement that between 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 2 until 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 3, the mail deposited in the outside mailboxes was stolen by an unknown subject.

"They broke the lock on the boxes and stole an unknown amount of mail from the two mailboxes," Palmore said.

The Prosperity Police Department is assisting the United States Postal Service with this investigation. Palmore advises residents that if they deposited mail in the outside boxes between those hours, or if you have information about this incident, to notify the Prosperity Police Department at 803-364-2121 or 803-321-2222.

