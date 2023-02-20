Prosser gambling manager arrested for $300,000 theft

Agents from the Washington State Gambling Commission arrested a gambling manager for an alleged theft of over $300,000 from the Prosser Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, the WSGC said in a release Friday.

In Feb. 2022 WSGC agents conducted a routine inspection of gambling records at the VFW Post #3207 at 1101 Wine Country Road in Prosser. They found missing money and began a criminal investigation into the VFW.

Sara Moon was identified as the alleged thief.

Moon started working as a gambling manager at the VWF in June 2019. Investigators found over $300,000 missing from the VFW gambling and bar accounts. They also found that some of the money had been put into personal financial accounts owned by Moon. The crimes were traced back to 2019.

“Moon used her position of trust, confidence, and fiduciary responsibility to facilitate the commission of the crimes,” the WSCG said.

No more information has been released at this time.