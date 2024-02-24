Prosser police chief out after less than a year, ‘abuse of power’ investigation

Prosser’s Chief of Police is out following a month-long investigation and “no-confidence” vote by his own officers.

Prosser Police Chief Jay King resigned, effectively immediately, on Friday, according to a news release from the City of Prosser. He was hired by the city to lead the department last March.

“The City thanks Chief King for his service and dedication during his tenure and wishes him the very best in his endeavors,” Prosser Public Information Officer Rachel Shaw wrote in the release.

His resignation letter has not yet been made available.

King had been on paid administrative leave since mid-January, after a “no confidence” vote from a majority of his officers.

A third-party investigation began Jan. 17 into allegations made by Prosser Police Department staff, according to a city of Prosser announcement last month.

Sgt. John Markus will continue to serve as interim police chief. He has worked for Prosser for 25 years.

At the end of last week Teamsters Local 839 sent a letter to the city saying that King had devastated morale, bullied officers and disregarded Prosser police policies and Washington state law. “Chief King’s abuse of power, narcissistic attitude toward police officers and bullying are more than any employee should put up with,” wrote Teamsters Business Agent Jesus Alvarez in January.

The Teamsters Local letter said King is responsible for 75% of the department’s employees leaving or trying to find other employment since he became chief in March.

“Prosser Police Department is now the utter laughingstock of the lower (Yakima) valley law enforcement, EMS, and dispatch communities,” Alvarez wrote in the letter.

Chief Jay King King allegedly created a toxic work environment where he “bullied employees to the point of great stress and HR/Union action due to targeted, unlawful and sexist actions,” Alvarez wrote.

In addition, King is accused of berating employees when they raised concerns about the legality, ethics or efficiency of his suggestions. And the Teamsters claim King violated basic safety protocols while on duty at critical scenes.

That includes showing up at potential crime scenes with an unloaded gun and not wearing body armor. That creates a situation where officers not only have to worry about a possibly dangerous situation, they also need to worry about the chief’s safety because he is not equipped correctly, Alvarez said.