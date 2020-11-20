ProstaStream – Groundbreaking Report on ProstaStream Side Effects vs Benefits

ProstaStream
·16 min read

ProstaStream_Reviews

ProstaStream ingredients have great health benefits but also side effects.
ProstaStream ingredients have great health benefits but also side effects.
ProstaStream ingredients have great health benefits but also side effects.

Denver, CO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a press release dated November 14, 2020, concerning this daily supplement. According to the press release, “ProstaStream is a daily supplement for prostate health to promote a more robust immune system and balance the DHT levels in the body to support the prostate good functioning further. The formula requires a daily dose, and it comprises carefully selected organic ingredients that will naturally help the user, according to the official website.” Let's write more in this ProstaStream review upon that subject to erase any skepticism and clear up any customer uncertainty that has been made about this DHT levels manager and immune system booster medicine.

ProstaStream is an all-natural organic dietary supplement made to help men support their prostate gland's overall health condition. According to the official creator of this prostate supplement, it was developed to keep the gland healthy by adding in ingredients designed to help maintain your prostate and your body's good health. ProstaStream can help you achieve a life of contentment and security as a man. You can live life to what you want and mitigate the problems men with enlarged prostates usually encounter, such as uncontrollable peeing and other uncomfortable maneuvers.

ProstaStream supplement is a dietary one, which means it is intended not to be taken alone, but through proper diet and exercise. It comes in bottles of 60 tablets, each containing all-natural ingredients that we will discuss later on. As an advanced disclaimer, the Food and Drug Administration of the United States of America has not yet evaluated the statements done by the dietary supplement, and these products do not intend to treat, cure, or prevent any disease – as opposed to what they are doing. There are many loopholes in dietary supplements, so it is best to practice caution at all times.

There are many ProstaStream reviews online but this hones one will shed light on everything about the dietary supplement and its pros and cons. By the end of this review, you will be able to pinpoint whether or not this product is for you. As usual, it is always better that research comes first before buying the product, so you are lucky if you are reading it first before buying one of these well-known ProstaStream dietary supplement capsules.

Who Made ProstaStream?

To check the supplement's credibility, we will be looking into the person who made ProstaStream. His name is Frank Neal. I can confidently tell you that this product is excellent in some areas. It lacks some information about the person or organization that made it available to the general public. However, we know a thing or two about ProstaStream retailer. The retailer is ClickBank, which is a registered trademark of Click Sales, Inc. The corporation is based in Idaho, and it is solely the retailer of this product, among others.

Where is ProstaStream Made?

ProstaStream seems to be made in the United States of America. How did we arrive at that conclusion? If we observe closely, ProstaStream is very US-based. Plus, it mentions government agencies found in the country, such as the Food and Drug Administration. Finally, in its policies, the product may be bound to US laws, which has led us to believe that ProstaStream is indeed made in the USA.

However, there are no official statements that say otherwise. There is even no statement that ProstaStream was made in a Good Manufacturing Practice or FDA-approved plant. We are going by faith with this first part of the review on hand.

When Was ProstaStream Founded?

It seems that ProstaStream was only made a year ago. ProstaStream is a relatively new player in the market, but it is not too shrouded in mystery. It is bought by around 20,000 Americans right now, and it seems people are digging into the supplement. This is probably one of the first dietary supplements that I came across that had a real person's live testimonial. Because of this, we can say that ProstaStream is credible in this sense. However, that person may have just been hired to say something significant about the product.

Not to worry though, this is why there is an honest review so that you guys can fully understand what the product is for. Now that we have a background of this men’s dietary supplement let us jump into the details and specifics of ProstaStream itself.

Why ProstaStream is Made?

ProstaStream was made to make men’s lives better past the age of 45. These improvements include proper urination capabilities, better sex drive, and overall increased quality of life. ProstaStream is made for one reason: to mitigate the swelling and enlargement of the prostate gland by reducing inflammation caused by a male hormone that is mistakenly tagged as hostile by our very own immune systems.

Men have two primary hormones, which are testosterone and dihydrotestosterone, or DHT. Testosterone is more on the primary men function, and DHT is more on the secondary growth and development function. As time goes by, DHT becomes so rampant among men that our immune system and the hormone receptors in men’s reproductive system overreact, thus starting an inflammation called benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. At least 93% of men are diagnosed with BPH. This can lead to harder urination, discomfort in the groin, and worse quality of life due to sleepless nights. You will eventually find yourself running to the bathroom over and over again, even though you do not have anything to pee. That is how discomforting it is.

While most cases are not too bad, some cases are. Frank Neal, the creator of ProstaStream, had a brother named Matt. According to the story posted on the ProstaStream official website, Matt started to decline from 45. By the age of 48, he was hospitalized. Finding no effective treatments to cure his brother, Frank searched for the formula that would save his brother Matt from eternal disgrace.

If you can notice the story's format and have been to other prostate gland dietary supplement websites, you will notice that the stories have similarities. Nevertheless, we are not here to criticize that; instead, we are here to review ProstaStream as a whole.

In summary, ProstaStream was made to improve a man’s urination capabilities by decreasing our prostate gland's inflammation, which is caused by an incorrect immune system response.

How Does It Work?

It works in a step by step process. First, ProstaStream aims to decrease the inflammation by adding ingredients that fix the receptors and immune response as a whole. Secondly, the supplement will aim to clean up the toxins in your blood, and finally, your immune system will be given more strength to do its job correctly and protect yourself from more unwanted immune responses in the future. It targets the root cause of an enlarged prostate or BPH, and then it strengthens our body and immune systems to fight off future threats to our manhood. That is the simplest explanation we can give you regarding ProstaStream as a whole.

ProstaStream needs to be taken at a recommended dosage of two capsules a day to work. One bottle of the ProstaStream supplement can last at least 30 days.

How Long Does It Take for Prostastream to Work?

If you were to ask me and the official website, we would be answering the same answer – it varies from person to person. Each person has different tolerance levels at which they respond to treatments. Some people respond faster, and some respond slower. It all depends on how our body reacts to certain elements.

However, the video presentation on the ProstaStream website explains that when Matt took the concoction, there was no effect in the first few days. However, in around three to four weeks, he started showing signs of improvement. Matt’s illness was gone as time went by, and his prostate was back to full recovery. Again, this is just an example. We cannot verify if this was based on a real-life story, but at least it is something we can hold on to in general.

So there we have it. ProstaStream can show improvements after ingesting one bottle. Take more bottles of the supplement, and you can see yourself go back to your original strength as a teen.

ProstaStream Ingredients

ProstaStream ingredients are organic and 100% natural. Frank Neal says that they sourced their products from the purest parts of the world, only combining the ingredients in the best way possible to work correctly in helping men’s prostate glands recover and have more chances of proving their manhood to everyone else.

Without further ado, we are here for an honest review, so let us check out the ingredients of ProstaStream and their uses to the human body:

  • Saw Palmetto Berries – these berries are the fruit of the Serenoa repens tree. It is usually used to treat enlarged prostate, enhance hair growth, and improve urinary function. Sometimes, it is even used to increase libido and reduce inflammation. This is still not proven for and will entail more future studies. Saw Palmetto, being an antioxidant, is also known to have potent anti-cancer properties. This berry probably inhibits DHT, too, according to a study made by the University of Michigan Health System.

  • Graviola Leaf – everything from Graviola is used as a medicine, whether it is the leaves, fruit, seeds, or stems. It is mainly used to treat bacterial infections and parasite intrusions. It is also known as Soursop or Brazillian Paw Paw. Mainly, Graviola is here in ProstaStream to prevent infections.

  • Maitake Mushroom – these mushrooms are antioxidant kings. They help treat cancer and also relieve some side effects of chemotherapy for cancer. It also contains chemicals that can help break down minor tumors, boost the immune system, lower blood sugar, and maintain proper body mass index.

  • Reishi Mushroom – Reishis, on the other hand, is mainly used to increase our immune system's integrity, reduce stress, relieve insomnia, and lessen fatigue. This mushroom can also decrease blood pressure. This makes it one of the best friends of people who are experiencing hypertension.

  • Shiitake Mushroom – finally, Shiitakes also boost the immune system while treating HIV/AIDS. While not yet proven, scientists are getting closer to the cure thanks to this mushroom. This is probably the most famous among the trio of mushrooms mentioned here, being used as a culinary ingredient for most oriental Asian countries in the world.

  • Cat’s Claw – this herb is usually added into dietary supplements due to its affinity to fight off viral infections and other types of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, arthritis, ulcers, parasites, and such. It is the jack-of-all-trades ingredient when it comes to something that aims to boost the immune system as a whole. It is specifically recommended to be only used for bone problems only though upon further research.

  • Tomato Fruit Powder – containing Lycopene, this powder is a powerful antioxidant. It can reliably help you feel younger and gain your former strength back when taken regularly. It also improves eyesight.

  • Pygeum Africanum – mainly used to treat enlarged prostate problems (BPH) and prostate cancer, the bark of this tree is an effective anti-inflammatory ingredient that can also improve your kidney and urinary tract as a whole. It can also increase libido and treat common conditions such as fever and stomachache. At rare times, it can also be used to treat malaria. It is explicitly taken from the bark of an African cherry tree.

  • Green Tea Extract – the extract of this tea not only provides us with a healthy amount of caffeine, but it also improves blood circulation and lowers bad cholesterol. Thus, this is good for the cardiovascular system as a whole.

  • Broccoli Leaf Extract – the extract of a broccoli’s leaf can give you high contents of fiber, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Iron, and Potassium. It is one of the richest ingredients when it comes to substance.

  • Selenium – this is an antioxidant that can increase your metabolism and thyroid function too. It helps boost your immune system and slow down mental health decline as you grow older. It may also reduce the risk of heart attacks, but that remains to be seen.

  • Vitamin E – this vitamin is good for the skin. Besides making our skin glow, it boosts the immune system by hastening damaged cells' repair in certain areas. This is an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties.

  • Vitamin B6 – also called as Pyridoxine, is used for heart problems, depression, premenstrual syndrome, and more.

  • Zinc – a supplement-friendly version of Zinc is included in ProstaStream. This mineral is mainly used to boost immune function and promote the proper absorption of nutrients. It can also speed up wound healing.

  • Copper – helps strengthen your bones, blood vessels, nerves, and immune function. It can prevent specific cardiovascular and bone problems too!

  • Plant Sterol Complex – lastly, this ingredient is used to lower bad cholesterol levels and prevent heart attacks. It also has anti-cancer properties and is also commonly used for weight loss, albeit ineffective at most.

As we can see, ProstaStream has many ingredients on its list. However, we can see that they all have beneficial uses for the human body.

We can see that the ProstaStream supplement not only focuses on the betterment of the prostate gland, but it also deals with body systems connected to the prostate gland. First off, we can see that most of the ingredients help boost immune function. This is a good thing since it technically mitigates the problem that Frank Neal once saw, which was that the immune system was handling things horribly.

What is more, it can also improve blood circulation. Being a crucial part of both the circulatory and urinary systems, the kidney is more involved in this function than anyone else. This is why ProstaStream also aims to make your blood as healthy as possible so that everything would be smooth in the long run.

Benefits

ProstaStream can give you many benefits, including more time with better things in life, better sex life, better behavior, and others! ProstaStream can bring your life back if you have problems urinating or have problems with your enlarged prostate.

What is more, you are not only treating your prostate gland by taking ProstaStream. You also treat your body as a whole. After all, this supplement's primary goal is to make you feel like you pee like a teenager again and regain all your sexual drive from before you got more years added to your lifespan.

Side Effects

ProstaStream side effects only come out if you do not follow the recommended dosage of the product. Remember, you can only take at least two capsules a day, and that is it. There is no use overdosing since that would only make things worse for your poor soul. Side effects for ProstaStream include some mild problems such as headaches, fatigue, fever, stomachache, diarrhea, and such. You know, the everyday things that come and go.

However, if you start noticing stark changes to something on your body, either painful or painless, report it to your physician immediately for proper diagnosis. It should be taken careful note of that ProstaStream is not medicine. It is a dietary supplement that’s supposed to supplement your daily diets. Eat a balanced diet and exercise while you are on it.

As always, before taking ProstaStream, it is wise if you consult your physician or doctor first in order to do a quick rundown on things you should and should not do. After all, we do not know if you are allergic to one of the ingredients listed above. Always exercise caution, and you will not get any side effects from it.

ProstaStream Related Studies

ProstaStream talks about different sources on its official website. They even use the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as one of the sources. This shows that, however sketchy they are with revealing their identities, they are credible with the sources they have for ingredients and formula of each capsule they have.

The ProstaStream official website is listed above. From the link, you can access the testimonies of other people and Frank Neal’s story from start to finish. You will also see the references, shipping policies, and other things you need to know here as a consumer. The website is simple enough to be accessible to the general public.

ProstaStream Costs

Usually, ProstaStream supplements cost $99, but right now, they are discounted at $69!

If you want to save money, though, they also got sweet deals in the store! If you purchase three, you can get them only at $59 each! What is more, if you purchase six, you virtually only get them with $49 for each bottle. Now that is a bargain! ProstaStream offers free shipping all over the United States. However, shipping fees apply when delivering outside the United States.

Overall ProstaStream Review

ProstaStream is a pretty solid product. It offers better prostate health for men so that they can urinate better like before. Almost all men experience this as they get older, and this supplement is excellent for people who are conscious of their enlarged prostates. It even offers immune system boosts and other cardiovascular-related perks. If you want to try it out, do it now. Of course, I suggest you seek your doctor’s advice first before proceeding with this supplement.

Click here to buy ProstaStream supplement directly from the official website for the best price online, where you will guarantee to avoid all ProstaStream scams.


Contact Details: contact@prostastream.com

Disclosure by content creator

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase done from this story is done at your own risk. Consult a qualified professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from these links is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.

##KISS PR NEWS DISCLAIMER##
This news has been published for the above source. If you purchase any items using the product and services mentioned in the link, read and accept the terms at your own risk. — Content creator did not involve the KISS PR news desk in the creation or photo in this content. —We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the content validity, photos, videos, licensing, authentic authority, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. KISS PR, and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. — Contact the vendor of the product directly. — KISS PR or its distribution partners are not responsible for news ranking or SEO of news and its rankings. Ultimately it is always a final decision of distribution partners and indexing on search engines and distribution sites. — KISS PR, or its distribution partners have no control / cannot change any ranks factors. Further reproduction or distribution beyond the intended recipient is prohibited without the Owner’s prior written consent. Including this disclosure. Story.KissPR.com

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib is not sorry: 'I'm not the problem. The institution is.'

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib expects the incoming Biden administration to do right by progressives for aligning behind the Democratic nominee, who shares few of their imperatives but is, of course, vastly preferable to them than Trump.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • The Latest: S Korea begins stronger limits in some areas

    South Korea has reported more than 300 new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day as authorities begin enforcing toughened social distancing rules in some areas to fight a resurgence of small-scale clusters of infections. The 343 new cases announced Thursday raised the country’s case total to 29,654 for the pandemic, with 498 deaths from COVID-19.

  • Checkmate in Pennsylvania for the Trump Campaign

    Realistically speaking, the legal battle over the 2020 election is over. As I explained over the weekend, from President Trump’s perspective, that battle is beset by a fatal mismatch between (a) what his campaign is in a position to allege and prove, and (b) the remedy -- i.e., the potential number of votes that could swing from Biden to Trump. That problem was already apparent last week, when the campaign filed its original complaint in the Williamsport federal court. It became insurmountable Sunday, when the campaign amended its complaint, stripping out the main fraud claims.What is left of the lawsuit cannot conceivably change the result in Pennsylvania. For that reason, the court will probably not even rule on it -- even if we assume for argument’s sake that the campaign and its two co-plaintiffs (voters residing in the Commonwealth) have standing to sue, which is doubtful. And, to repeat what I laid out over the weekend, without reversing the election result in Pennsylvania, the president has no chance to reverse the nationwide result (which would minimally require winning Pennsylvania plus two other states).To some extent, the campaign has gotten a bad rap for dropping its main counts, which alleged that there were gross improprieties, amounting to fraud, in Pennsylvania’s tabulation of the vote. Abandoning these counts seemed inexplicable Sunday, given that the campaign was simultaneously alleging massive fraud on television.In fact, there is an explanation. On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit issued a ruling that destroys the viability of those counts (and probably the remaining counts, too -- I’ll come to that). In scrambling to respond to that ruling — which is binding on the federal district court where the campaign’s lawsuit is filed -- the campaign shed the fraud-related counts. The lawyers should not be faulted for doing that. The fault lies in pressing ahead with a narrower suit that could not change the outcome of the race in Pennsylvania, even in the unlikely event that the campaign prevailed.To cut to the chase, all that remains of the Trump campaign’s complaint is the claim that voters in pro-Trump counties were denied equal protection of law because mail-in voters in pro-Biden counties -- mainly Philadelphia and Allegheny counties (Pittsburgh is in the latter) -- were invited by election boards to cure defects in their ballots. Even if there were arguably merit to this claim (doubtful), it may only involve a few hundred votes, and certainly not more than a few thousand. That’s not enough. By current count, presumptive president-elect Biden leads President Trump by 83,000 votes. Since I’ve already made this point several times (see, e.g., here and here), perhaps it’s best to quote what the Third Circuit said just last Friday (my italics): For a party> to have standing to enjoin the counting of ballots . . . such votes would have to be sufficient in number to change the outcome of the election. . . . See, e.g., Sibley v. Alexander  ("Even if the Court granted the requested relief, plaintiff would still fail to satisfy the redressability element of standing because enjoining defendants from casting the votes . . . would not change the outcome of the election").Even if a court were to ignore this fatal problem and entertain the campaign’s remaining claims, there are several other reasons why they would fail. Pennsylvania’s secretary of state argues that there is no equal protection violation because she advised all counties that they had the discretion to invite voters who’d submitted defective mail-in ballots to cure the defect. The fact that some counties availed themselves of this option does not mean the state violated the equal-protection rights of voters in counties that did not.In addition, the Third Circuit reasoned that the Bush v. Gore equal-protection theory that the Trump campaign relies on is limited to the peculiar facts of that post-election recount scenario, and not really applicable to this one. More important, the Third Circuit held that equal-protection claims of the kind the Trump voters are raising are too non-specific and speculative to confer standing to sue.Furthermore, there is, to repeat, that mismatch between the claimed injury and the remedy sought: Over what may be just a relative handful of ballots, the Trump campaign seeks to prevent the state from certifying its election result, which would disenfranchise 7 million voters -- something no court would do, and which would result in the same kind of equal-protection harm (to lawful Biden and Trump voters) that the campaign complains of, except astronomically worse.Putting the Trump campaign’s futile lawsuit aside for a moment, it is worth considering the Third Circuit opinion issued Friday, Bognet v. Secretary Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. While the claimants are different, the claims are largely duplicative of those in the case the Supreme Court has thus far declined to hear. Instead of the state Republican Party (the claimant in the Supreme Court case), the plaintiffs before the Third Circuit were a candidate for office and four voters.These plaintiffs claim to have been harmed, mainly on equal-protection grounds, by the Pennsylvania supreme court’s rewrite of state law, which permitted county election boards to receive and count ballots for three days after Election Day. The proviso was that the ballots had to have been mailed on or before Election Day, though the state supreme court concocted a presumption in favor of a late-arriving ballot’s validity if its postmark was missing or illegible -- which the plaintiffs also claim to be a violation of their equal-protection rights.The Third Circuit brings us news of how negligible is the number of votes involved. Out of 7 million total ballots cast in the Commonwealth, the secretary of state reported to the court that only 9,383 were received statewide in the three days after November 3. Even if all of these were Biden votes (impossible) and the court voided all of them (it won’t), Trump would still be 73,000 votes short. Of the 9,383 late-arriving ballots, only 655 lack a legible postmark -- accounting for less than 1 percent of Trump’s deficit (and about one-hundredth of a percent of the statewide vote).Beyond that, in its ruling, the Third Circuit explains that there is no judicially cognizable federal right to force state or federal governments to comply with the law. This is just a “generalized grievance,” and legal standing requires showing an injury that is concrete and particular to the person making the complaint. The federal court would not assume that the state court usurped the state legislature’s constitutional power to set election rules, but if it did, the injured party would be the state legislature, not individual voters or candidates.Furthermore, the Third Circuit found that there is no equal protection violation, based on the alleged “dilution” of timely votes, due to the state court’s three-day extension. The court noted that, in addition to Pennsylvania, 19 states and the District of Columbia permit the receipt of votes post-election. Voters, the court reasoned, do not suffer a cognizable harm based on what, for them, is a formalistic difference between whether post-election receipt is authorized by statute or by a ruling of the state’s highest court. And quite apart from how scant the number of late-arriving votes is, they affect all timely voters the same way -- there is no concrete, individual injury.Most significantly for present purposes, the Third Circuit stressed that even a clear “violation of state election laws by state officials or other unidentified third parties is not always amenable to a federal constitutional claim.” In the fraud-related counts the Trump campaign dropped over the weekend, it was alleging that federal rights of Trump voters were transgressed by the manner in which state officials in the cited counties enforced (or flouted) state law. After the Third Circuit’s ruling on Friday, the district court would not have entertained such claims, so the Trump legal team dropped them.This caused some confusion in Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s presentation to District Judge Matthew Brann on Tuesday in Williamsport. Giuliani continued to posit claims of statewide and nationwide fraud, but he ultimately conceded that the campaign’s Pennsylvania lawsuit is “not a fraud case.” There is an easy explanation for this seeming contradiction. The campaign is not retreating from its claims that the manner in which mail-in balloting was authorized, administered, and tabulated was fraudulent; it is tacitly acknowledging that these claims, as originally alleged in the complaint, would not survive the Third Circuit’s reasoning.Finally, we should note that even as the Trump team was trying to make what’s left of its case in federal court, the Pennsylvania state supreme court, by a 5–2 vote, was rejecting the campaign’s claim that the state-law rights of Trump poll watchers to monitor the canvassing of ballots were violated. That claim was the gravamen of the federal fraud allegations (i.e., the restrictions on the poll watchers were said to have rendered them unable to police against fraud, which must therefore have happened). It was highly unlikely (especially after the Third Circuit decision) that Judge Brann was going to wade into that question of state law, and there is no way he would have second-guessed the ruling of the state’s highest court on the matter.In the end, though, the main problem for President Trump continues to be math. There are not nearly enough ballots at issue in what remains of his lawsuit to alter the outcome of the voting in Pennsylvania. And without Pennsylvania, he cannot win the election by flipping other states -- for which there is, in any event, no realistic prospect.

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’

  • JFK conspiracy theory is debunked in Mexico 57 years after Kennedy assassination

    Most conspiracy theories surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination have been disproven. Kennedy was not killed by a gas-powered device triggered by aliens or by actor Woody Harrelson’s dad.But speculation about Kennedy’s Nov. 22, 1963 murder in Dallas continues, fueled by unreleased classified documents, bizarre ballistics and the claim of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald – who was later killed on live TV while in police custody – that he was “just a patsy.”Several JFK assassination experts, like the former New York Times investigative reporter Phillip Shenon, see Mexico as the best place to find answers regarding a possible conspiracy and who was behind it. Just over a month before Kennedy’s killing, Oswald took a bus from Texas to Mexico City. He arrived Friday morning, Sept. 27, 1963 and left very early on Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to American and Mexican intelligence.Was Oswald a kind of rogue James Bond who went south of the border to consort with communists, Cuban revolutionaries and spies – or just a deranged killer?I dug into that question while researching my book on conspiracy narratives in Mexico, and I think I found something everybody else missed: a hole in the story of the very man who started a tenacious conspiracy theory about Oswald’s Mexico trip. Communist Mexico CityMexico was a Cold War hot spot in the mid-20th century, a haven for Soviet exiles, American leftists fleeing the anti-communist persecution of McCarthyism and sympathizers with Cuba’s Castro regime. Every communist and democratic country had an embassy in Mexico City – the only place in the Western Hemisphere where these enemies coexisted more or less openly.According to witnesses from the Cuban and Soviet diplomatic missions, Oswald visited their embassies repeatedly on Friday and Saturday. He was desperately seeking visas to those countries, which Americans were then prohibited from visiting. Told such documents would take months to process, Oswald got in a heated argument with the Cuban consul, Emilio Azcué. Oswald also forced a KGB volleyball match on Saturday morning to be canceled when he brandished a weapon at the Soviet consulate, before bursting into tears and leaving. Those events are well documented by the CIA, which in the 1960s had ramped up its Mexico operations to monitor communist activity, even hiring 200 Mexican agents to help. The Mexican Secret Service, whose 1960s-era files Mexico has recently begun to declassify, also tracked Oswald on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 1963. Oswald’s whereabouts for the next three-and-a-half days, however, remain unknown. A conspiracy theory is bornA main conspiracy about Oswald’s undocumented time in Mexico City puts him in contact with dangerous Mexicans on the left side of the Cold War. This story originated in March 1967, when the American consul in the Mexican coastal city of Tampico, Benjamin Ruyle, was buying drinks for local journalists.One of them – Óscar Contreras Lartigue, a 28-year-old reporter for El Sol de Tampico – told Ruyle he’d met Oswald in 1963 when he was a law student at Mexico’s National Autonomous University. Contreras said he’d been in a pro-Castro campus group and that Oswald had begged this group for help getting a Cuban visa. According to Contreras, Oswald spent two days with these National Autonomous University students, then met up with them again a few days later at the Cuban Embassy. Evidently afraid for his life, Contreras wouldn’t tell Ruyle much more. He said he himself had traveled to Cuba, knew people in the Castro regime and had blown up the statue of a former Mexican president on campus in Mexico City. Contreras feared persecution for his political activities. Contreras did say this wasn’t the first time he was sharing his story, though. After JFK was shot, Contreras told Ruyle, he’d commented to his editor that he’d recently met Oswald. The Contreras questionContreras’ account hinted at suspicious, previously unknown connections between Oswald and communist Cuba made shortly before JFK’s assassination.His story was, according to a memo later sent from CIA headquarters, “the first solid investigative lead we have on Oswald’s activities in Mexico.” U.S. government officials needed to find out if Contreras was a trustworthy source. Three months after Ruyle’s happy hour, a CIA official from Mexico City went to Tampico to question Contreras. During the six-hour interrogation, Contreras still refused to go into details, but he did say Oswald never mentioned assassination – only that he said repeatedly he “had to get to Cuba.”In 1978, a researcher from the U.S. House Select Commission on Assassinations named Dan Hardway went to Mexico to investigate the JFK assassination. He was unable to interview Contreras despite several attempts, but in an influential report warned his account should not be dismissed. The New York Times reporter Shenon, who interviewed Oscar Contreras for a 2013 book on the JFK assassination, also found Contreras credible. Shenon wrote that Contreras – whom he calls a “prominent journalist” – “went much further” in their interview than he had with the CIA, alleging “far more extensive contacts between Oswald and Cuban agents in Mexico.”Dan Hardway, who is now a lawyer in West Virginia, still believes Contreras. After reading Shenon’s book, he reiterated in 2015 that Lee Harvey Oswald might have been part of a wider Cuban intelligence web. Hole in the webÓscar Contreras died in 2016, so I could not interview him myself. But in my investigation, a minute detail of his biography grabbed my attention – an apparently overlooked contradiction that could undermine his entire story. In Contreras’ telling, he fled the National Autonomous University campus and moved to Tampico around 1964. Yet Contreras also allegedly told his “editor” about his encounter with Oswald after the 1963 Kennedy assassination. College newspapers aren’t common in Mexico, and Contreras was a law student. So how could he have had an editor in 1963? I thought his hometown paper, El Sol de Tampico, might hold the answer. Digging through its archives, I found that the newspaper ran a Sunday gossip column in the early 1960s called “Crisol,” or “melting pot.” Óscar Contreras became the reporter for “Crisol” on June 6, 1963, and continued writing the gossip column in September and October that year. While Lee Harvey Oswald was in Mexico City, Contreras was 300 miles away in Tampico. In flamboyant prose, faded back issues of the local paper show, he chronicled the sumptuous wedding receptions, quinceañeras and yacht excursions of Tampico’s high society. Three dark daysI believe the Sol de Tampico archives discredit Contereras’ account. A political correspondent may live far from where his newspaper is published. But for a gossip columnist, that would be dereliction of duty. This revelation plunges Oswald’s fall 1963 trip to Mexico back into the dark. There are other conspiracy theories, including that Oswald had a Mexican mistress who took him to a party of communists and spies. But it’s more likely Mexico holds no hidden clues to JFK’s assassination. Conspiracy theories offer assurances of depth and closure, a promise that the biggest enigma of the 20th century is solvable. But from what we know about what Oswald did and didn’t do in Mexico City, he was a volatile, disorganized loner who couldn’t even handle travel logistics. JFK’s assassination is a cold case. And in Mexico, only exhausted leads remain.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Gonzalo Soltero, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).Read more: * Bob Dylan brings links between JFK assassination and coronavirus into stark relief * What better forensic science can reveal about the JFK assassinationGonzalo Soltero received funding from a Newton Advanced Fellowship by the British Academy.

  • Schumer hints at movement on Covid relief

    The minority leader said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had agreed to staff-level talks on another aid package.

  • Vatican launches inquiry after Pope Francis' Instagram account 'likes' Brazilian bikini model

    A Brazilian bikini model has joked that she is “going to heaven” after a photograph of her in a skimpy schoolgirl outfit was ‘liked’ by the official Instagram account of Pope Francis. The Vatican has launched an investigation into how the papal Instagram account, Franciscus, ended up ‘liking’ the risqué image of Natalia Garibotto. Vatican officials want to know how the embarrassing endorsement happened, amid speculation that someone in the Holy See’s communications team may have accidentally pressed the ‘like’ button while browsing the model’s extensive gallery of images. The photograph in question shows 27-year-old Miss Garibotto standing in front of a school locker, wearing a cropped white shirt and a revealing tartan skirt.

  • Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

    President Trump has a new longshot strategy for overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win.Over the past few weeks, Trump and his supporters have lost and dropped lawsuit after lawsuit aimed at throwing out ballots to take states away from Biden. But with a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania and reported invitation to Michigan's Republican legislators, Trump is looking to shift the focus of his post-election campaign directly to GOP state legislatures.On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging the presidential election in Pennsylvania was full of fraud — enough to suggest the ballots cast there shouldn't even be trusted. Instead, Trump's legal team suggested the court should "enter an order" declaring the results there — which gave Biden a nearly 80,000-vote lead — "defective" and allow "the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors." That request would effectively strip Biden of his win, as Pennsylvania's assembly is in Republican hands.And on Thursday, Trump invited leaders of Michigan's Republican state legislatures to the White House to discuss his attempt to reverse the election outcome there, unnamed sources tell The Detroit News and other outlets. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans, will visit Trump on Friday in what The New York Times calls a "brazen" attempt to stop the legislature from certifying the state's electoral votes for Biden. Shirkey, for one, told Bridge Michigan on Tuesday he wouldn't be certifying the state's vote for Trump. "That's not going to happen," he said. Trump had reportedly reached out to canvassers in Michigan who had at first decided not to certify Wayne County's election results.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Trump is wrecking the government on his way out The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani

  • Fact check: Amy Coney Barrett ruled that police did not knowingly violate Black teen's rights

    Text appearing next to Barrett's face on an Instagram post makes a serious claim, which we've rated false.

  • U.S extends restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through Dec. 21

    The United States said on Thursday it will extend restrictions barring non-essential travel at land borders with Canada and Mexico through Dec. 21. The restrictions were first put in place in March to control the spread of COVID-19. Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf said on Twitter the United States is "working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus."

  • Pompeo Declares BDS ‘Anti-Semitic,’ Turns Tables with Funding Cutoff Call

    JERUSALEM — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday, during a visit here, that the State Department will consider the anti-Israel BDS campaign “anti-Semitic” and withdraw U.S. government support from organizations engaged in such “hateful BDS conduct.”Calling the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions push a “cancer” and vowing to stand with like-minded nations on the issue, the secretary spoke via a livestream from Jerusalem Thursday morning. He stood beside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, taking no questions.The Trump administration official is on a post-election, multi-country swing through Europe and the Middle East apparently designed to highlight the administration’s foreign policy legacy. During previous stops, America’s top diplomat highlighted the Trump administration’s advocacy of religious freedom and support for key allies.Thursday’s announcement might be one of Pompeo’s final expressions of U.S. support for Israel during his State Department tenure as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.The BDS movement, as the name implies, promotes boycotts and sanctions against Israel through various avenues. According to the campaign’s website, it aims to end Israel’s administration of East Jerusalem, Gaza, and the Golan Heights, achieve equal rights for Israel’s Arab citizens, and return Palestinian refugees to Israeli territory.Opponents of the movement claim that BDS in fact seeks the elimination of the state of Israel, and that its singling out of the country meets the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism.Omar Barghouti, a co-founder of the BDS movement, has said that he personally supports a one-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but that the movement as a whole endorses no particular political solution.In a statement released by his office on Thursday, Pompeo said that he directed the State Department’s envoy on combating anti-Semitism “to identify organizations that engage in, or otherwise support, the Global BDS Campaign.”According to the statement, the consequences will be twofold. The State Department will look to ensure that it does not inadvertently fund BDS, and it will review its legal options to cut funding to foreign organizations engaged in BDS-related activities — essentially turning the tables on the movement by boycotting its supporters from a government standpoint.Politico first reported earlier this month that Pompeo would announce a process to designate certain groups as anti-Semitic, without naming any particular organizations, as he previously considered.The comments by Pompeo and Netanyahu focused on celebrating the close U.S.-Israel ties that have existed during the Trump years.“Over the last four years, under President Trump and his remarkable team led by you and Ambassador Friedman and Jared Kushner and others, Israel’s alliance with the U.S. has reached unprecedented heights,” said Netanyahu, who went on to list the numerous steps the Trump administration has taken to support his country, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.“Thank you, friend,” he said to Pompeo. “And we hope to see you next year in Jerusalem.”

  • California imposes curfew to curb skyrocketing COVID cases

    California is imposing an overnight curfew for nearly all residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. It's in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties that have the most significant increases in virus cases and face the most severe restrictions under California’s four-tier system for reopening the economy.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Georgia recount confirms Joe Biden's victory in blow to Donald Trump

    A vote audit in Georgia has confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the state in the November 3 election and dealt a blow to Donald Trump's dubious claims of victory. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Secretary of State, said on Thursday that a hand audit of ballots was complete and had confirmed Mr Biden's win. Mr Trump has been claiming, with no evidence, that the Democrats are attempting to commit widespread electoral fraud and have "rigged" the vote against him. An audit was launched in Georgia after unofficial results showed Mr Biden leading Mr Trump by about 14,000 votes. Election officials manually recounted votes, finding that Mr Biden beat the president by 12,284 votes. During the recount, officials found batches of ballot papers that had not been counted on Election Day, or were not communicated to the Secretary of State for tallying votes.

  • Critics roast Rudy Giuliani for apparent hair dye mishap: 'Hire union hair and makeup professionals'

    It's not the first time the President Donald Trump’s personal attorney attracted attention for a messy appearance.

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • Parents took out billions in loans to pay for kids' college. Now they're buried in debt.

    “I feel like I’m stuck in it until I die,” a Nevada father says of the debt he and his wife owe after helping their children pay for college.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Trump is wrecking the government on his way out Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win