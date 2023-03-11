Prostate cancer treatment can wait for most men, study finds

FILE - This 1974 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows changes in cells indicative of adenocarcinoma of the prostate. A study published by the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday, March 11, 2023, finds long-term evidence that actively monitoring prostate cancer can be a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation. (Dr. Edwin P. Ewing, Jr./CDC via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
CARLA K. JOHNSON
·2 min read

Researchers have found long-term evidence that actively monitoring localized prostate cancer is a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation.

The results, released Saturday, are encouraging for men who want to avoid treatment-related sexual and incontinence problems, said Dr. Stacy Loeb, a prostate cancer specialist at NYU Langone Health who was not involved in the research.

The study directly compared the three approaches — surgery to remove tumors, radiation treatment and monitoring. Most prostate cancer grows slowly, so it takes many years to look at the disease's outcomes.

“There was no difference in prostate cancer mortality at 15 years between the groups,” Loeb said. And prostate cancer survival for all three groups was high — 97% regardless of treatment approach. “That's also very good news."

The results were published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a European Association of Urology conference in Milan, Italy. Britain’s National Institute for Health and Care Research paid for the research.

Men diagnosed with localized prostate cancer shouldn't panic or rush treatment decisions, said lead author Dr. Freddie Hamdy of the University of Oxford. Instead, they should "consider carefully the possible benefits and harms caused by the treatment options.”

A small number of men with high-risk or more advanced disease do need urgent treatments, he added.

Researchers followed more than 1,600 U.K. men who agreed to be randomly assigned to get surgery, radiation or active monitoring. The patients' cancer was confined to the prostate, a walnut-sized gland that's part of the reproductive system. Men in the monitoring group had regular blood tests and some went on to have surgery or radiation.

Death from prostate cancer occurred in 3.1% of the active-monitoring group, 2.2% in the surgery group, and 2.9% in the radiation group, differences considered statistically insignificant.

At 15 years, cancer had spread in 9.4% of the active-monitoring group, 4.7% of the surgery group and 5% of the radiation group. The study was started in 1999, and experts said today's monitoring practices are better, with MRI imaging and gene tests guiding decisions.

“We have more ways now to help catch that the disease is progressing before it spreads,” Loeb said. In the U.S., about 60% of low-risk patients choose monitoring, now called active surveillance.

Hamdy said the researchers had seen the difference in cancer spread at 10 years and expected it to make a difference in survival at 15 years, “but it did not.” He said spread alone doesn't predict prostate cancer death.

“This is a new and interesting finding, useful for men when they make decisions about treatments,” he said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Men With Prostate Cancer Can Thrive for Years With Less Aggressive Treatment

    Men with low-grade and some with moderate-grade localized prostate cancer could safely choose surveillance over surgery or radiation, according to a newly published study.

  • Nemours Children’s Health receives $78 million donation for cancer, sickle cell treatment

    A $78 million donation from Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation to fund research, expand care for children with cancer, sickle cell, other blood disorders.

  • Should You Be Impressed By Universal Health Realty Income Trust's (NYSE:UHT) ROE?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Welcome to Plathville 's Ethan Plath Shares Rare Pics with His Siblings from Recent Family Reunion

    The Welcome to Plathville star said it was "so good" to visit his dad and siblings in Georgia after moving to Minnesota

  • Buffalo Bills roster includes 23 free agents: Here's who they should keep, who to let go

    Sal Maiorana breaks down which of their own free agents the Bills should consider re-signing, and which to let go.

  • 3D-printed rocket remains grounded after more launch aborts

    A rocket made almost completely of 3D-printed parts came within a half-second of blasting off Saturday on its debut flight, but remained grounded after back-to-back launch aborts. The engines ignited, but abruptly shut down, leaving Relativity Space’s rocket, named Terran, standing on its pad. Launch controllers reset the countdown clocks and aimed for the last possible moment of the three-hour window at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • This 'flattering' cardigan is perfect for spring — and it's nearly half off on Amazon

    This flattering Amazon Canada find makes a great transitional piece to any spring wardrobe — and it's currently on sale for 47 per cent off.

  • Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges

    The Canadian government has warned provinces and territories to ensure that necessary medical services remain free to avoid reduction in federal funding, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Friday, calling a rise in cases of Canadians having to pay for health services "unacceptable". The Canada Health Act (CHA) governs the publicly funded healthcare system, which is meant to offer Canadians equitable access to medical care based on their needs, not their ability to pay.

  • 4 space station crewmates head for home

    Splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa will close out a 157-day stay aboard the space station.

  • Hong Kong activists behind Tiananmen vigil jailed for months

    Three former organizers of Hong Kong's annual vigil in remembrance of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protests were jailed Saturday for 4 1/2 months for failing to provide authorities with information on the group under a national security law. Chow Hang-tung, Tang Ngok-kwan and Tsui Hon-kwong were arrested in 2021 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following massive protests more than three years ago. The now-defunct alliance was best known for organizing candlelight vigils in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the 1989 China military’s crushing of Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, but it voted to disband in 2021 under the shadow of the Beijing-imposed national security law.

  • Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries

    A fire broke out Friday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call, according to the U.S. Secret Service. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire. It houses a wide array of White House workers.

  • Norfolk Southern to give up to seven paid sick days per year to union members

    The company said it will provide four days of paid sick leave and allow members to use up to three additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave. The agreements were reached with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation Workers, Mechanical Department (SMART-MD) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and will immediately benefit about 650 railroaders. This comes a month after White House officials renewed pressure on executives from the largest U.S. railroad operators to reach an agreement to secure paid sick leave for workers after President Joe Biden signed legislation to block a national railroad strike in December.

  • Pandemic 3 years later: Has the COVID-19 virus won?

    On the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still spreading and the death toll is nearing 7 million worldwide. The virus appears here to stay, along with the threat of a more dangerous version sweeping the planet. “New variants emerging anywhere threaten us everywhere,” said virus researcher Thomas Friedrich of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

  • Skyy Moore video shows Patrick Mahomes’ beer pong dominance at Chiefs’ Super Bowl party

    The Chiefs wide receiver shared a video that recaps his Super Bowl Sunday and the ensuing parade.

  • The effort to eliminate costs of breast cancer screening

    Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer in women. But patients can be priced-out of essential screenings that can detect the disease early and save lives.

  • We would like security guarantees from NATO while we are not part of it – Zelenskyy

    Ukraine would like to have security guarantees from NATO countries while Ukraine is moving towards membership in the Alliance. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, during a press conference in Kyiv with Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland, reports Interfax-Ukraine news agency Quote: "As for the NATO summit in Vilnius: yes, we are invited, but we would like particular steps ahead to be taken - apart from the state of our relationship with NATO at the moment.

  • Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns

    The electric-vehicle maker is recruiting Chinese and Korean materials suppliers to help lower the cost and boost the energy of its newest battery cells, even as the company struggles with battery-related performance and production issues that have helped delay the launch of its futuristic Cybertruck, according to people familiar with the plans. Tesla has tapped China's Ningbo Ronbay New Energy and Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing to help trim materials costs as it ramps up production of 4680 battery cells in the United States, according to the sources, who asked not to be named. If the Austin, Texas-based EV maker is able to work out the performance and process kinks and meet its ambitious production targets, the 4680 ultimately could be the linchpin - rather than choke point - in CEO Musk's dream of building 20 million vehicles annually by 2030.

  • Mom says her perspective has changed after nearly dying of COVID-19

    When Cierra Chubb looks at her phone, she said she'll often see texts throughout the day from her husband with messages like, "I'm so glad you're here." Chubb was one of the hundreds of women in the United States who faced severe complications from COVID-19 during pregnancy. In Chubb's case, within days of being hospitalized in July 2021, with her pregnancy in distress, doctors made the decision to perform an emergency C-section.

  • Report: Panthers open to trading down from newly acquired No. 1 pick

    Per Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are open to trading down from their newly acquired No. 1 overall pick. Talk about being in on every deal.

  • The coronavirus has infected New York City's rats. Why that's bad news for people

    Rats living in New York City's sewer system can catch the virus that causes COVID-19. Could they incubate new variants and spread them to people?