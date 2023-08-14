Prosthetic leg caused SUV driver to crush pedestrian, he tells Ohio police

An Ohio man was fatally crushed between an SUV and a pickup truck, and the driver says his prosthetic leg is to blame, Columbus police told news outlets.

The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m., Aug. 12, on Ohio’s northeast side, according to a news release.

The victim was sitting on a stool near a Chevrolet Silverado, when a driver in a Chevy Tahoe reversed without noticing the pedestrian behind him, the release said.

The pedestrian, identified as a 47-year-old man, was pinned between both vehicles and died at the scene, police told the Columbus Dispatch.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, told investigators that his prosthetic leg got stuck while the SUV was in reverse, WSYX reported.

“The cause of the fatal traffic crash remains under investigation,” police said.

