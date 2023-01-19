Prostitution-related case against Virginia Beach pastor to be reviewed after new information emerges

Prostitution-related charges against a Virginia Beach megachurch pastor could be reinstated as a result of new information that recently emerged, according to an announcement made Thursday morning by Chesterfield County’s top prosecutor.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport held a news conference on the courthouse steps in which she announced she’ll seek to have a special prosecutor look into the case against Rock Church Senior Pastor John Blanchard. She said she made the decision after receiving new information within the last 48 hours. The news conference only lasted a few minutes and Davenport didn’t take any questions afterward.

Davenport, who was elected in 2019, said her office will not handle the case moving forward because of the multiple “unfounded political attacks” made against her by Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz and Virginia State Del. Tim Anderson since her office asked a judge in October to withdraw the charges against Blanchard.

Both men have publicly questioned why Davenport abandoned the case, with Katz calling it a “quality” case that should have been fully prosecuted.

Blanchard’s attorney Noel Brooks and a representative of Rock Church couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Blanchard was one of 17 men arrested during an October 2021 police sting at a motel in Chesterfield County.

Police said the men had been communicating online with an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old prostitute and arranged to meet the person at the motel. All were charged with solicitation of prostitution, and those who drove to the motel also were charged with using a vehicle to promote prostitution.

Court records show prosecutors chose to fully prosecute all the men charged except Blanchard and one other. A Chesterfield County assistant commonwealth’s attorney asked a judge in October to withdraw the charges against Blanchard but didn’t offer an explanation.

Davenport’s announcement on Thursday came less than a week after she issued a news release in which she defended her office’s decision to abandon the case. Davenport wrote that the move was based on the law, the facts of the case and the “ethical duties” prosecutors must follow.

Last month, Blanchard filed a petition in Chesterfield County Circuit Court asking to have his charges expunged from his record. If a judge were to grant the request, all police and court records related to Blanchard’s case would be sealed from public view, but not destroyed. They could only be viewed after that with the court’s permission.

This is a developing story. Check pilotonline.com for updates.

