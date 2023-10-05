Prostitution in San Diego neighborhoods
Neighborhoods plagued by prostitution in plain sight. Different parts of southeast San Diego have become so over-run with prostitution that businesses are packing up and residents are living in fear.
Neighborhoods plagued by prostitution in plain sight. Different parts of southeast San Diego have become so over-run with prostitution that businesses are packing up and residents are living in fear.
The Rays have now lost seven straight postseason games, and the Blue Jays are headed home early again.
"Social media continues to impact the way celebrities and the public connect with one another," explains one PR expert.
Apple has released a fix for an issue that caused iPhone 15 devices to overheat in some cases. You can install the latest iOS 17 update now.
Amazon is shutting down its short-lived audio app known as Amp. The tool was designed to allow creators to make custom content as modern DJ hosts.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
It's all part of an exercise used to show just what people "see" when asked to imagine something in their minds.
If I could marry the amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask I would.
We've gathered the best home-centric steals live now, including bedding, bath, kitchen, electronics and more.
The annual tradition of Fat Bear Week has returned for 2023 as voting begins Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 10. Fans will vote for their favorite chonky brown bear from Katmai National Park and Preserve to see which bear will reign supreme.
Save up to 70% on fall finds for your home from Sealy, Cusinart and more, all while giving back.
"People are not aware of our culture as much and they don't know better."
The bestselling children's author explains why his message will always be about inclusion.
Wall Street sees significant upside for Amazon as it prepares to place ads in its Prime Video streaming service.
Cellphones, TVs and radios across the U.S. simultaneously blared out an emergency alert today. Here's what to know and why it happened.
Rockstar snuck in an update to the PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption. It now runs at 60fps when played on the PS5 in backward compatibility mode.
Here's how the new Google Pixel 8 compares to two close rivals, the Apple iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23, on paper.
After three opening games in South America, the 2030 World Cup will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.
Google officially announced the Pixel 2 on Wednesday during its ‘Made by Google Event’. Here is how the specs stack up against competitors in the wearables space.
Google announced today it will begin rolling out several new Pixel features, including the Pixel Fold’s dual-screen interpreter mode. The novel translation feature, which Engadget tested earlier this year, uses the phone’s folding display to translate both sides of a live conversation.