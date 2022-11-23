Prostitution sting leads to 14 charged, police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, arrested 14 people after a prostitution sting was executed at a local hotel.

Authorities said in addition to the 14 arrests, three more people were taken to a another location to be interviewed because police believed they may have been victims of human trafficking.

The following people were arrested and charged in connection to the prostitution sting:

  • David Henderson of Roanoke, Alabama - Pandering

  • Julian Warr of Newnan - Pandering, possession of meth, possession of Alprazolam and possession of marijuana

  • John White of Sharpsburg - Pandering

  • D’Juan Williams of Fayetteville - Pandering

  • Alexander Wright of Fairburn - Prostitution

  • Douglas Young of Greenville - Pandering

  • Shawn Futch of Newnan - Pandering and possession of cocaine

  • Antwon Brown of Jonesboro - Prostitution

  • Ikea Ridley of Moultrie - Prostitution

  • Emily Gibbes of Newnan - Prostitution

  • Brittany Powell of Atlanta - Prostitution

  • Dillon Lucas of Woodstock - Prostitution

  • Yamil Martinez of Hialeah, Florida - Pimping

  • Richard Green of Ellenwood - Possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana

Homeland Security’s Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Group and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are assisting victims involved in the operation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

