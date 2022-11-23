Prostitution sting leads to 14 charged, police say
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, arrested 14 people after a prostitution sting was executed at a local hotel.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Authorities said in addition to the 14 arrests, three more people were taken to a another location to be interviewed because police believed they may have been victims of human trafficking.
TRENDING STORIES:
We now know when Whataburger’s first metro Atlanta location will open
‘It was already done:’ Affidavit reveals new details in death of Atlanta boy found in suitcase
The following people were arrested and charged in connection to the prostitution sting:
David Henderson of Roanoke, Alabama - Pandering
Julian Warr of Newnan - Pandering, possession of meth, possession of Alprazolam and possession of marijuana
John White of Sharpsburg - Pandering
D’Juan Williams of Fayetteville - Pandering
Alexander Wright of Fairburn - Prostitution
Douglas Young of Greenville - Pandering
Shawn Futch of Newnan - Pandering and possession of cocaine
Antwon Brown of Jonesboro - Prostitution
Ikea Ridley of Moultrie - Prostitution
Emily Gibbes of Newnan - Prostitution
Brittany Powell of Atlanta - Prostitution
Dillon Lucas of Woodstock - Prostitution
Yamil Martinez of Hialeah, Florida - Pimping
Richard Green of Ellenwood - Possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana
Homeland Security’s Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Group and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are assisting victims involved in the operation.
The investigation remains ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: