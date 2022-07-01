Prostitution sting nets arrests

Jul. 1—HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department recently conducted a prostitution sting after receiving complaints from residents and businesses in the Southside and West End communities.

Investigators obtained warrants for 13 people. Seven men and women have been charged, and others are expected to be charged later, according to police.

The sting was conducted the week of June 21, but police did not release information about the operation until Friday.

The people charged so far:

—Anthony L. Godfrey, 50, of High Point was charged with solicitation of prostitution, resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger the public and prostitution.

—Rick A. Watkins, 33, of High Point was charged with solicitation of prostitution and prostitution.

—Manuel A. Brea, 49, of High Point, was charged with solicitation of prostitution and prostitution.

—Crystal A. Barefoot, 61, of High Point was charged with solicitation of prostitution and prostitution .

—Baptisha D. Bonham, 36, of High Point was charged with solicitation of prostitution and prostitution.

—Christina Y. Brown, 30, of High Point was charged with solicitation of prostitution prostitution.

—Elizabeth A. Cooper, 33, of High Point was charged with solicitation of prostitution and prostitution.