Prostitution stings lead to a dozen men arrested in SeaTac

A dozen men were arrested by SeaTac police officers last week during a prostitution sting, according to the SeaTac Police Department.

The emphasis patrol along International Boulevard had undercover officers posing as prostitutes, who were approached by men that offered money for sex.

The men were arrested and booked into jail.

SeaTac police were assisted by the Maple Valley Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the Department of Justice, as many as 17,000 people are sex trafficked every year, with net profits of trafficking nearing $100 billion.

Victims of sex trafficking are typically 71% women and 51% children.

If you are someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, get help by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733.