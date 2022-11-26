Prosus N.V. Recorded A 5.0% Miss On Revenue: Analysts Are Revisiting Their Models

Last week saw the newest half-year earnings release from Prosus N.V. (AMS:PRX), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$3.2b, statutory earnings were in line with expectations, at US$12.97 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Prosus' 15 analysts is for revenues of US$8.25b in 2023, which would reflect a meaningful 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 44% to US$2.23 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$8.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.21 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at €81.86. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Prosus analyst has a price target of €108 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €65.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Prosus shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 26% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 32% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 16% annually. So it's pretty clear that Prosus is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Prosus going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Prosus (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

