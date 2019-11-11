Prosus lowers threshold for its rival Just Eat bid

FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Netherlands-based Prosus <PRX.AS> has tweaked its offer for online takeaway delivery platform Just Eat <JE.L>, lowering the acceptance threshold for investors as it battles Takeaway.com to buy the British company.

Just Eat had previously agreed on the terms of a 4.7 billion pound ($6.1 billion) all-share deal that prompted internet giant Prosus to weigh in with an unsolicited cash offer of $6.3 billion, or 710 pence per share, setting an increasingly fractious contest in motion.

Prosus on Monday published its cash offer document and lowered the threshold for shareholder approval to 75% from 90%. It said a fall in the value of Takeaway's offer since it was announced, due to a drop in the firm's share price and currency moves, meant investors should accept its terms.

