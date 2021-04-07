Prosus to sell 2% Tencent stake worth $15 billion

Toby Sterling
·1 min read

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch-based technology investment company Prosus NV plans to sell a 2% stake in software giant Tencent, worth about $15 billion at current prices, in an accelerated offering to institutional investors.

Prosus, majority owned by Naspers of South Africa, said the sale would lower its stake in Tencent to 28.9% from 30.9%.

The move underlines the size of Prosus's Tencent stake, which it said it had committed not reduce further in the next three years.

“The proceeds of the sale will increase our financial flexibility, enabling us to invest in the significant growth potential we see across the group, as well as in our own stock," CEO Bob van Dijk said in a statement.

Prosus shares fell 4% to 94.52 euros shortly after the news.

The company said it had informed Tencent of its intention before Wednesday's announcement.

In addition to its Tencent stake, Prosus owns or invests in online food delivery platforms, classified marketplaces and digital payments businesses.

(Reporting by Toby SterlingEditing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Gains With Stronger Growth Outlook Allaying Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as a brighter outlook for economic growth and summer travel eased concerns around the impact of a resurgent coronavirus.Futures in New York closed 1.2% higher on Tuesday after easing off session highs as U.S. equities weakened. Oil prices remained supported by the International Monetary Fund’s stronger global growth forecast of a 6% expansion this year and the U.S. government’s expectation for rising gasoline demand this summer as Americans get back on the road.“We’ve gotten to a point of somewhat equilibrium,” and the market “is in an in-between spot,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “To maintain gains, we’re going to have to see the economy pick up and energy demand continue to rise.”Prices were little changed after the American Petroleum Institute was said to report that U.S. oil inventories fell 2.62 million barrels last week. The report also showed a nearly 4.6 million-barrel gain in gasoline stockpiles, while distillate supplies also rose.Oil rallied 22% in the first quarter as the rollout of vaccines spurred optimism that demand would rebound, while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies kept a tight rein on supply. While the consumption recovery in countries like the U.S. is picking up steam, the global rebound remains shaky. In India, state-run refiners are looking to buy less crude from Saudi Arabia as demand in the Asian nation is poised to dip amid a resurgence of Covid-19, and relations between the two countries sour over prices.“With supply-side support dwindled, marginal price action in oil markets will now shift to demand dynamics, without as much of a safety blanket from the supply side,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note. “While the demand outlook is expected to improve substantially into the second half of the year, and should keep markets on a tightening path, near term markets are likely to be balanced rather than in hefty deficits as they have been,” weighing on prices.Meanwhile, investors are also watching whether a nuclear deal with Iran is resurrected. Iran said multiparty talks in Vienna were “constructive,” though the chances of a breakthrough are seen by analysts as slim. Diplomats will meet again in Vienna on Friday to continue negotiations, lead Iranian negotiator Abbas Araghchi said.The oil market’s bullish backwardation structure has flattened in recent weeks, with the closely-watched spread between the nearest December contracts down by over $2 a barrel from its March peak. The decline suggests weakening expectations for the health of the market.Still, in the U.S., gasoline demand is expected to clock in at about 13% higher this summer compared to last, although not yet back at 2019 levels, according to the Energy Information Administration.On the supply side, restraint from American shale producers is seen holding firm. In a separate report, the EIA slashed its oil production forecast through next year, while Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said at an online conference that “too much investment” would be required to get domestic output back to a roughly 13 million barrel-a-day peak.See also: The U.S. Cut its Oil Supply Outlook While OPEC+ Boosts OutputFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • Dutch cargo ship adrift in Norwegian Sea

    A distress call was issued off the coast of Alesund, Norway, on April 5 after a Dutch cargo ship shifted during a storm. The weight and weather threatened to capsize the ship.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Australia and New Zealand to start quarantine-free travel

    Both nations have contained Covid outbreaks and maintained very low or near-zero infection rates.

  • Fun but doomed: LG's most memorable smartphones

    The South Korean firm is giving up on mobiles after repeatedly trying to out-innovate the market.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • A ghost town went viral on TikTok — but don’t try to visit, Missouri sheriff warns

    The TikTok has been viewed millions of times.

  • Half of Republicans believe false narratives about the Capitol riot, poll says

    Most Republicans believe the rioters were "mostly peaceful" and the actions of that day were instigated by left-wing radicals.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls out '60 Minutes' for cutting large portions of his vaccine distribution answer

    Two Democrats involved in Florida's vaccine rollout came to the GOP governor's defense, as did the Publix supermarket chain implicated in the segment.

  • Border crisis: I'm a Texas sheriff with 4 deputies patrolling 110 miles. We need help.

    Washington lawmakers need to visit our border communities — and not just for a photo opportunity. We're desperate for comprehensive immigration reform.

  • Navy corpsman dead after shooting wounds two sailors

    A Navy corpsman on Tuesday shot two other service members, wounding one of them critically, at a Maryland business park before traveling to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed. Authorities in Frederick, about 45 miles northwest of Washington, identified the alleged shooter as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38 year old U.S. Navy hospital corpsman.The initial shootings were at Riverside Tech Park, a sprawling, suburban-style complex of buildings that house commercial businesses. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando: "We are now able to confirm in the Tech Park there's a military institution that's tied to the military. That's where the shooting took place. I can confirm a rifle was used."Afterwards, Woldesenbet went to Fort Detrick, an Army base about four miles away."The subject was stopped at the gate and before he was able to be searched he sped past the gate, made it about a half mile into the installation. He was pursued immediately. They were able to stop him in a parking lot."Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said he then brandished a weapon at the military personnel who pursued him. He was then fatally shot. As to whether the shooter knew the victims, Talley said they were looking into it but refused to speculate. Talley: "We don’t want to compromise any aspect of the investigation.”Authorities said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive.

  • Analysis: Sam Darnold trade could leave Panthers without a QB answer for another year

    Darnold had one of the worst seasons among NFL starting quarterbacks last season.

  • EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

    Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the bloc's part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights and the rule of law. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said they also made clear that a “stable and secure environment” for EU members Cyprus and Greece is another prerequisite for closer ties with Turkey.

  • Georgia Republicans go after Coca-Cola, Delta for opposing Georgia voting law

    Republicans are responding to corporate criticism of Georgia's new voting law by calling for boycotts of MLB, Coke and Delta.

  • Derek Chauvin took crisis intervention training but still used 'excessive' force, and other trial day 7 takeaways

    "The policy requires that when it's safe and feasible, we shall deescalate," the officer who led Chauvin's crisis intervention training testified.

  • Stacey Abrams: Corporate America must pick a side on voting rights, prevent a Georgia repeat

    Companies should put their voices and money on the right side of history. Stand up for voters. Don't let other states do what Georgia did.

  • Blue Jays spoil Rangers home opener before largest MLB crowd

    Steven Matz sensed the buzz from fans when warming up before his Toronto debut, then helped the Blue Jays ruin the home opener for the Texas Rangers before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Rangers fans didn't have much to cheer about, other than just finally getting to see their team play a regular-season game in the retractable-roof stadium that opened last year. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers early for the Blue Jays and Matz struck out nine while allowing only one run over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win Monday.

  • Younger people seem to be contracting more transmissible variants, causing another COVID-19 surge in Michigan

    Dr. Justin Skrzynski told CNN that 40% of the samples his hospital is sending to be tested have come back as the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant.

  • Georgia voting law 'built on a lie' -White House

    "The Georgia legislation is build on a lie," Psaki told reporters. She said that Republican lawmakers' claims that a new measure would curb voting fraud flew in the face of the facts."There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election," she said. "What there was, however, was record-setting turnout, especially by voters of color."Democrats won two Georgia runoff races for the U.S. Senate, thanks in part to a surge of African-Americans taking advantage of early voting rules.Psaki said that reality is what drove Georgia Republicans to change voting laws."For politicians who didn't like the outcome, they're not changing their policies to win more votes. They're changing the rules to exclude more voters," she said.Psaki's comments came in response to a question about the decision by Major League Baseball to move its annual All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado.Professional baseball and other large U.S. corporations, including Coca-Cola and Delta have criticized Georgia's election law.