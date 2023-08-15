Protagonist Beer closing original location to open a bigger brewery. What to expect.

A Charlotte brewery will be moving out of its original location — to move into a bigger one.

Protagonist Beer’s original location in NoDa will be closing its doors after four years. The R&D nano-brewery, called “The Clubhouse,” opened in 2019 in the former NoDa Grocery space. It served customers with over 20 taps, beer cocktails and small bites before the brewery added another location in South End with a pizza kitchen a year later.

A LITTLE FORESHADOWING: When Protagonist Beer Co. opened its taproom in NoDa, the owners had considered an Optimist Park spot for its second location before deciding on LoSo, CharlotteFive previously reported.

In just a few years, Protagonist has become a hot spot in Charlotte’s beer scene. After expanding to LoSo, its second location allowed the brewery to distribute throughout Charlotte and further.

Protagonist Beer’s location in Lower South End has benches and walkable space outdoors.

Protagonist’s new location will be at The Joinery near Optimist Hall, a space being called Charlotte’s first “trail and transit” focused apartment building. At the new two-story spot, the brewery will offer full liquor options and food, including breakfast and brunch. Plus, there will also be a private event space with a view of the uptown skyline.

Official dates have not been announced for when the original location in NoDa will close and when the new location will open.

Location: 3123 N Davidson St STE 104, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 227 Southside Dr Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Instagram: @protagonistbeer