    Protagonist Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEWARK, Calif. (AP) _ Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents.

    The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

    The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $6.2 million in the period.

    Protagonist Therapeutics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.45, a rise of 70% in the last 12 months.

