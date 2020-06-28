Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. What do these smart investors think about Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)?

Is Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) the right investment to pursue these days? The smart money is in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that PTGX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). PTGX was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with PTGX positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_338175" align="aligncenter" width="395"] Felix Baker of Baker Bros.[/caption]

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Hedge fund activity in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -12% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PTGX over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Baker Bros. Advisors held the most valuable stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), which was worth $11.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Farallon Capital which amassed $10.6 million worth of shares. Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc, Renaissance Technologies, and Sphera Global Healthcare Fund were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sphera Global Healthcare Fund allocated the biggest weight to Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), around 0.46% of its 13F portfolio. Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.46 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PTGX.